Amazon Echo Show Prime Day deals — I found 4 deals with up to 40% off, and one even has early access to Alexa+

We're keeping a close eye on the best Prime Day deals to make sure you don't miss any of the best savings. While you can find deals on everything from socks to air fryers, I'm most impressed by the savings on Amazon smart speakers; specifically the Echo Shows.

My house is kitted out from top to bottom with Amazon Alexa Smart speakers, but I've had my eyes on the Amazon Echo Shows for some time now, and the Prime Day deals mean this is the perfect time for an upgrade.

Right now, there are some of the best deals I have seen on these display speakers, and there's something to suit everyone. My favorite has to be the Amazon Echo Show 8 for just $109 at Amazon with a saving of 27% from $149, and it even has early access to Alexa+.

For a rundown of the best Prime Day Amazon Echo Show deals, keep scrolling!

Best Amazon Echo Show deals

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $59 at Amazon The Amazon Echo Show 5 is available in three colors to complement any home interior; black, cloud blue and glacier white. The 5.5-inch display is more than enough to show you the latest news headlines at a glance, and if you have other Amazon devices like a Ring Doorbell, you can view the cameras and respond directly from the Echo. There is also a built in 2MP camera that you can use as an interior security camera, and even keep an eye on your pets when you pop out to the grocery store. I love than you can use the display as a photo frame, and select a slideshow of your favorite pictures to pop up in any room. While it is smaller than the Echo Show 8, it still delivers everything you need and more. Despite its size, the sound is still well rounded and dang loud! I love that I can control the music just by asking Alexa, or just tapping the screen, rather than having to rely on my phone.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $149 now $109 at Amazon This is the newest version of the Amazon Echo Show 8 and it has had some major upgrades. There is improved audio, including spatial audio, and room acoustic sensing to get the most out of your favorite music. The processor has been improved for faster responses from the display, making the overall experience so much smoother. As an added bonus, you're also getting early access to Alexa+ when you buy the Echo Show 8. There are only two color choices with the Show 8; charcoal or glacier white, but both are understated. The HD touchscreen on the Echo Show 8 is also bigger than the Show 5 at eight-inches. The camera has also had a major upgrade and is now 13MP, making it easier to stay connected and make calls with other Echo Show users (this is one of my favorite features). Pairing with your smart home hub also couldn't be easier as it supports Bluetooth and WiFi to manage any cameras or lighting you may have by using Alexa voice commands. And perhaps best of all, you can watch your favorite shows by connecting to Prime Video or Netflix, so you can keep up with your latest binge watch while getting on with your day.

Amazon Echo Show 5 for Kids: was $99 now $59 at Amazon This is the iteration of the Echo Show 5 just for Kids. It has all the same features as the regular Echo Show with calling enabled and access to streaming for TV and music. But is also has learn and play functions, so kids can even ask Alexa for help with their homework. Included in this awesome Prime Day deal is a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes kid-friendly songs, shows and audio books. With parental controls, usage limits can be set, and Alexa with also filter any explicit lyrics in songs that are playing. It's a really cool first step into the world of independence for kids.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79 now $44 at Amazon Okay, I hear ya! This technically isn't an Echo Show, but it does have a cute display screen with the time and weather forecast. At $44, this compact speaker is an absolute steal. I have one on my nightstand at home and I can enjoy pretty great audio while the display screen shows me what's playing. This is a feature I actually love since it's a little like having the vinyl case propped up next to the record player (except not at all). Having Alexa just a shout away when I wake up in the morning is also super convenient. I have set a wake up routine so Alexa wakes me up with music, instantly putting me in a better mood than when I used the harsh alarm from my phone. While you don't get the headlines or vibrant images of the Echo Show models, the Echo Spot is more than enough to have on your nightstand, and it actually makes everything so much easier. It also comes in three colors, black, glacier white and ocean blue, to go with whatever room decor you have.

