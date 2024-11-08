West Ham vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League online

The West Ham vs Everton live stream features two struggling sides that are both in desperate need of a positive result — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

West Ham vs Everton live stream, Date, Time, Channels The West Ham vs Everton live stream takes place on Saturday, November 9.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (USA only)

Pressure appears to be mounting on West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui after a tough start to the season. After ten games, the Hammers have won on just three occasions and were played off the park last week during a 3-0 defeat to Nott’m Forest. They’ll need to bounce back in front of their home fans but will have to do it without the influential duo of Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus who are both serving suspensions.

After losing their opening four games, Everton appeared to have turned around their fortunes as they secured two wins and three draws in their next five league games. But a 1-0 loss to struggling Southampton was a reality check for manager Sean Dyche who will demand a response from his players at the London Stadium.

Watch West Ham vs Everton from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch West Ham vs Everton live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

Watch West Ham vs Everton in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the West Ham vs Everton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the West Ham vs Everton live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch West Ham vs Everton in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no West Ham vs Everton live stream in the United Kingdom. That's because games that kick-off at 3pm on a Saturday afternoon are subject to a TV blackout, to protect attendances elsewhere in the league pyramid.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

How to watch West Ham vs Everton in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the West Ham vs Everton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch West Ham vs Everton in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the West Ham vs Everton game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch West Ham vs Everton in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a West Ham vs Everton live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport Premier League.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

