UFC 314 live stream — how to watch Volkanovski vs Lopes online from anywhere, TV channel, PPV price, full card

The Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes live stream headlines UFC 314 at Kaseya Arena in Miami on Saturday, April 12, a featherweight title fight that is Volkanovski's first since losing the strap in February 2024 against Lopes, who is on a five-win run. Our guide below explains how to watch UFC 314 live streams online and how to use a VPN to stream it from anywhere.

UFC 314 live stream, date, time, TV Channels ► Date: Saturday, April 12

► UFC 314 main card: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Sun) / 10 a.m. AEDT (Sun). Prelims from 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

► Volkanovski vs Lopes ringwalks (approx): 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 p.m. PT / 4.30 a.m. BST / 1.30 p.m. AEDT (Sun).

• U.S. stream — ESPN+ PPV

• U.K. stream — TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Volkanovski needs a win and fast. Nicknamed the Great, the 38-year-old has been knocked out in his two most recent fights, which came within four months of each other in October 2023 and November 2024 to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria respectively. Topuria vacated the featherweight belt after moving up to lightweight and the fleet-of-foot Volkanovski is desperate to regain the crown he held for more than four years.

Lopes, meanwhile, is a 5ft 11in Jiu-Jitsu specialist from Brazil who will have the confidence only a five-fight winning run can give coursing through his veins. The 30-year-old may not be the best technician the Octagon has ever seen, but he is strong and a good brawler and will certainly make life difficult for his Australian opponent.

On a stacked undercard, Liverpool lightweight Paddy Pimblett faces former title challenger Michael Chandler in the co-main event. The Baddy is one of the biggest characters in UFC.

Keep reading for where to watch UFC 314 live streams online and on TV.

Is UFC 314 a pay-per-view (PPV) fight? Yes and no. UFC 314 is a PPV event in many countries like the U.S. and Canada, but there are many places where you don't need a PPV to watch UFC events. It's on regular TNT Sports in the U.K., for instance. Worth knowing if you're a British citizen away from home, because you can use a VPN to watch UFC 314 on TNT Sports as usual. We'd recommend NordVPN.

How to watch UFC 314 live stream from anywhere

Away from home this weekend and want to watch UFC 314 on your usual subscription service?

You can still watch Volkanovski vs Lopes and the rest of UFC 314 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software ups your privacy and allows you to safely access your favorite streaming services whilst traveling but making your device appear to be back home. So, ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market — read our NordVPN review to find out why.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

How to watch UFC 314 live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

UFC 314 live streams of Volkanovski vs Lopes and the rest of the main card — plus, all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs — will be available through PPV on ESPN Plus in the U.S.

The best value way to watch is to get the UFC 314 PPV plus a year of ESPN Plus for $134.98, which is a saving of $65 (ESPN Plus currently costs $119.99/year and UFC PPVs are $79.99).

If you already have ESPN Plus (costing $11.99/month on its own), then you'll have to pay $79.99 as the PPV cost. Or add Disney Plus and Hulu for an extra $5 and buy UFC 314 together with a Disney Bundle.

The prelim fights are shown on a range of channels in addition to ESPN Plus — including ESPNews and Disney Plus — with the early prelims also showing on UFC Fight Pass, costing from $14.99 for two months.

If you’re currently outside the U.S. but don't want to miss UFC 314 on your usual platform, you can still watch a live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch UFC 314 live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For MMA fans north of the border, the prelims are on Sportsnet and TVA Sports, with UFC 314's main card available through a variety of PPV providers, including Bell, Rogers, Shaw, Sportsnet+ and UFC Fight Pass.

The PPV cost for this one is $69.99, with main card action starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Canadian traveling abroad? You can use a VPN to access your usual platform and lower prices – we'd recommend trying NordVPN.

How to watch UFC 314 live stream in the U.K. and Australia

While UFC fans in the U.K. are in for a late night or early morning, those Down Under can watch live on Sunday late-morning and into the afternoon.

For fans in the U.K, the main card is set to start at 1 a.m. BST, with Volkanovski and Lopes set to enter the Octagon at approximately 4.30 a.m. The prelims and main card will be live on TNT Sports, which you can get with various Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media packages or by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan — a rolling subscription for £30.99/month that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and other entertainment channels all in one place.

In Australia, the UFC 314 main card will be live on Sunday, April 14 from 10 a.m. AEDT on Kayo Sports PPV or Foxtel Main Event, where it costs AU$59.95.

Traveling abroad? Use NordVPN to stream your usual coverage safely and securely.

UFC 314 full fight card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus PPV

Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes – UFC Featherweight Championship

– UFC Featherweight Championship Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett – Lightweight

– Lightweight Bryce Mitchell vs Jean Silva – Featherweight

– Featherweight Geoff Neal vs Carlos Prate s – Welterweight

s – Welterweight Yair Rodriguez vs Patricio Pitbull – Featherweight

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus, ESPNews & Disney+

Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson – Featherweight

– Featherweight Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba – Women's strawweight

– Women's strawweight Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper – Lightweight

– Lightweight Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa – Featherweight

Early prelims (6:30 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus, Disney+ & UFC FightPass

Sedriques Dumas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk – Middleweight

– Middleweight Sumudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo – Flyweight

– Flyweight Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio – Middleweight

– Middleweight Nora Cornolle vs. Hailey Cowan – Women's bantamweight

More from Tom's Guide