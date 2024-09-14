Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream will see Spurs looking to end their rivals' unbeaten start to the Premier League season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream takes place on Sunday, Sept. 15.

► Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 11 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Tottenham have had a mixed start to their season, recording a win, draw and defeat in their opening three games. The victory came against an Everton side that already looks doomed, and they've lost five of their last seven Premier League meetings with their local rivals, but with some important players missing from the Arsenal team this could be a good opportunity to bag the north London bragging rights for the first time since a 3-0 win in May 2022.

Arsenal fans come into the first north London derby of the season in downcast mood after dropping points to Brighton last time out. With Declan Rice suspended and Martin Ødegaard injured, Mikel Arteta is missing a couple of key components in his midfield, but the Gunners do have a good record in enemy territory. A win here today would make it three in a row at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream is one of the must-watch games of the season, so here’s how to watch this EPL game online from anywhere.

Plus, make sure you keep up with all the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Premier League on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Tottenham vs Arsenal live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Tottenham vs Arsenal and watch the game.

Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for your first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month ($20 for your first month). The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in selected markets. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow a Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal in Canada

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 57 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It currently costs $29.99/month, but you can save money by purchasing a quarterly or annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $42.99/month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as an additional 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal in Australia

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Arsenal game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport Premier League.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

