Southampton vs Stoke live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup game free online and on TV

Tonight's Southampton vs Stoke live stream sees the lowest-ranked team left in the competition eye an upset over the top-flight whipping boys — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Southampton vs Stoke live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Southampton vs Stoke live stream takes place today (Tues, Oct. 29).

► Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT / 3:45 p.m. ET / 12:45 p.m. PT / 6:45 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 30)

• FREE STREAM — CBS Sports Golazo Network (U.S.)

• U.K. — Sky Sports (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Southampton's struggles are well-known. They've lost eight of their nine league fixtures, drawing the other, but Stoke are in a funk of their own. The Potters are third from bottom in the Championship and winless in four, though three of those games ended all-square.

So it is that both Russell Martin and Narcis Pelach find themselves in the grips of that age-old predicament: give the fans something to cheer about in the cup, or focus fully on league survival?

It's a no-brainer from a fan's perspective, and for Southampton this could be a precious chance to refine the three-man rearguard that looked so promising against Man City at the weekend. With Stoke failing to score in four successive away games, aspiring Premier League players Lewis Koumas and Tom Cannon have a point to prove at St Mary's tonight.

Read on to find out how to watch the Southampton vs Stoke live stream wherever you are.

Watch Southampton vs Stoke in the U.S.

Watch FREE on CBS Sports Golazo Network

Southampton vs Stoke will be live and free on the CBS Sports Golazo Network streaming service in the U.S.. If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Southampton vs Stoke live streams by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Southampton vs Stoke from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Southampton vs Stoke live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – we explain why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., but want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Southampton vs Stoke and watch the game.

Watch Southampton vs Stoke in the U.K.

Sky Sports is hosting the Southampton vs Stoke live stream in the U.K.. It will go out on the Sky Sports Plus streaming service.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Southampton vs Stoke live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Southampton vs Stoke in Canada

Canadians can watch a Southampton vs Stoke live stream via sports streaming specialist DAZN.

DAZN currently costs CA$34.99 per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or $299 if you pay on a monthly basis). It has apps for pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want watch EFL Cup soccer via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Southampton vs Stoke in Australia

If you want to watch the Southampton vs Stoke live stream Down Under, you'll need access to beIN Sports. This can be added to most TV packages, or you can sign up for beIN as a separate subscription costing $14.99/month or $149/year after a 7-day trial.

As well as the Carabao Cup, beIN Sports has the rights to loads of other soccer and sports, including La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL Championship football, rugby, and tennis.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use NordVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.

Can you watch Southampton vs Stoke in New Zealand?

At the time of writing it doesn't look like Southampton vs Stoke will be available to watch in New Zealand.

If you're usually based in the U.S., but are visiting New Zealand, you can still watch CBS Sports Golazo Network via a VPN such as NordVPN. Kick-off is at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

