Sinner vs Alcaraz live stream: How to watch French Open 2025 final online for FREE

Being dubbed the dream 2025 French Open final, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz — respectively the number 1 and 2 ranked players in the world — face off for the second Grand Slam of the season in Paris on Sunday.

Follow our guide to see how you can watch Sinner vs Alcaraz live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Sinner vs Alcaraz live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz match takes place on Sunday, June 8.

► Start time: 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST / 11 p.m. AEST

► FREE STREAM — 9Now (Australia)

► U.S. — TNT & TruTV via Sling TV / Max

► U.K. — Discovery+

Whatever you think of Sinner's doping ban that has kept him out of action since his Australian Open triumph in January, nobody can argue that he isn't the man to beat on the men's tour right now. He still hasn't dropped a set at Roland-Garros this year, and his straight sets win over Novak Djokovic only reinforced his reputation. Winner of the last two Slams, a win on the clay will show the world that this Italian can mix it with the best on every surface.

And yet, when these two met on the red courts of the Italian Open last month, it was Alcaraz that prevailed 2-0 in the final. The reigning champion hasn't been at his best over the last two weeks, but always seems to find a way to win on this surface — it's no surprise that the Spaniard is so often compared to his compatriot and 14-time French Open winner Rafa Nadal.

Can Alcaraz vanquish the imperious Sinner again? Read on to discover how to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz and live stream French Open 2025 from anywhere, with FREE options explained.

Watch Sinner vs Alcaraz live streams for FREE

Tennis fans in Australia are in luck, as they can watch Sinner vs Alcaraz live streams for FREE. The match will be shown on the free 9Now platform.

Alternatively, you can catch live French Open action for FREE on France TV in France or ServusTV in Austria.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the tennis like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch Sinner vs Alcaraz from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the tennis on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Sinner vs Alcaraz live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

How to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz live streams in the U.S.

The Sinner vs Alcaraz French Open final is being shown on TNT and TruTV in the U.S.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get both channels through an OTT cable TV alternative. Our pick is Sling TV, which includes them with its Blue plan, with prices starting from $45.99/month and 50% off your first month.

Alternatively, Sinner vs Alcaraz along with every match of the tournament, is being live streamed on Max. Live sport is only included with its Standard and Premium plans, which cost $16.99/month or $169.99/year, and $20.99 per month or $209.99/year respectively. However, you can get more bang for your buck by bundling Max with Hulu and Disney Plus.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Blue to watch TNT and TruTV (the two channels showing French Open 2025 tennis in the U.S.). It costs from $46/month and includes dozens of other great channels. New users get 50% off on their first month, too.

How to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz live streams in Canada

The French Open is being broadcast on TSN in Canada, which means you can also watch Sinner vs Alcaraz live streams on its TSN Plus streaming platform costing $8/month or $80/year.

If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch Sinner vs Alcaraz live streams using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., the 2025 French Open is being shown on TNT Sports — including the Sinner vs Alcaraz final.

You can stream TNT Sports live online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're traveling outside the U.K. but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz as if you were back at home.

How to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz live streams in Australia

As explained above, the French Open is being broadcast for FREE in Australia. It will be on 9Gem on TV, with Sinner vs Alcaraz live streams available for free via 9Now.

If you want to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz in 4K, you'll need the Australia-based Stan Sport. It offers ad-free coverage of every match on every court, with the Stan Sport add-on costing $15. You'll also need the Stan Premium base plan in order to get that beautiful 4K picture, which is $21 per month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz on 9Now as if you were back home.

