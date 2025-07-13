How to watch Wimbledon men's final on BBC iPlayer – it's *FREE*

You can watch the 2025 Wimbledon men's final live on BBC iPlayer in the U.K. or 9Now in Australia, streaming for free on July 13. Both free streams include English commentary as Sinner vs Alcaraz – the clash of the titans – grips tennis fans.

The U.K. and Australian platforms will stream every serve, winner and unforced error live from SW19 including the unmissable men's final. But how can you watch Wimbledon 2025 free from anywhere? Can you get the free BBC iPlayer or 9Now streams in the U.S., and Canada? And what phones is the app available on?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2025 free on BBC iPlayer...

How to watch Wimbledon 2025 free on BBC iPlayer

The BBC has exclusive rights to Wimbledon 2025 in the U.K. and will be showing Sinner vs Alcaraz for FREE on its streaming platform BBC iPlayer.

You must be a British resident and have a valid TV license. If so, register for your account today.

OUTSIDE THE U.K.? ACCESS iPLAYER FROM ANYWHERE WITH A VPN.

We signed up to check it out and it works perfectly. The quality is good, and worthy of one of the tennis season's biggest matches.

How to watch Wimbledon men's final on BBC iPlayer from anywhere

BBC iPlayer is free to watch, but is it only broadcasting the Sinner-Alcaraz Wimbledon final for free in the U.K.

Tennis lovers traveling or working outside the U.K. will need to use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer free Wimbledon stream in the U.S.A and Canada.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock BBC iPlayer and stream the Wimbledon men's final.

NordVPN is our #1 VPN.

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch Wimbledon men's final live online with our exclusive deal.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Wimbledon on BBC iPlayer.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the free Wimbledon stream on iPlayer, choose 'United Kingdom' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer, sign in, and watch the Wimbledon tennis on iPlayer for free.

What does BBC's coverage of Wimbledon include? Pundits? Highlight packages?

(Image credit: BBC)

BBC iPlayer will have full coverage of Wimbledon men's final, presented by Clare Balding.

Joining the host will be a smattering of tennis legends including Tim Henman, Pat Cash, Marion Bartoli and Tracy Austin.

"Today at Wimbledon" is back the daily highlights show will be available on iPlayer from 8 p.m. should you have missed any of the action.

What devices can I watch BBC iPlayer on?

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android/Google TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Phones and Smart TVs (2017 and above)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

Is BBC iPlayer the best way to watch Wimbledon 2025?

The BBC offers unparalleled access to Wimbledon from wherever you are in the world.

They will provide coverage from every court meaning that you can watch the whole tournament for free. Center court action is even available in 4K. In 2024, the BBC's yearly report stated there were "14.1 million" average weekly "active accounts" using the BBC iPlayer, up from 13.4 million 12 months earlier.

Internet speed wise, 1.5 Mbps is recommended for standard definition and 5 Mbps for high definition (HD).

