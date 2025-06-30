The Fabio Fognini vs Carlos Alcaraz live stream comes with arguably the biggest honor that Wimbledon can bestow on a player – opening the Championships on Center Court as defending champion. That's where Alcaraz is right now, as he goes for a three-peat at SW19.

You can watch Fognini vs Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2025 from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Fognini is exactly the sort of player you don't want to face in the first round of Wimbledon. The vastly experienced 38-year-old has reached the third round on seven occasions and has a wonderful single-handed backhand and slice that sticks low to the grass and prevents opponents from getting on top of the ball and hitting through the court. He troubled Andy Murray at SW19 a few years ago and will hope to get inside Alcaraz's head.

Alcaraz could have been forgiven for a slow start to the grass court season after his stunning French Open exertions but the Spaniard won Queen's as he goes for a hat-trick of Wimbledon titles. The 22-year-old knows how it feels to open Center Court on the tournament's opening day and will want to put on a show against a man he's beaten in their two previous meetings. They've never met on grass, though, so can Fognini take advantage of a lush surface early on?

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch Fognini vs Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2025 tennis from anywhere, starting with free options.

Watch Fognini vs Alcaraz live streams for FREE

Tennis fans based in the U.K. and Australia are in luck, as they can watch Fognini vs Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2025 live streams for FREE.

In the U.K., the tournament is being televised on BBC channels, but comprehensive Wimbledon coverage is being provided by BBC iPlayer, which is live streaming every match on every court.

In Australia, the pick of each day's matches will be shown on Channel 9 and 9Gem, both of which are available to live stream via 9Now. Fognini vs Alcaraz is certainly one of those.

Outside the U.K. or Australia on vacation? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch Wimbledon for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch Fognini vs Alcaraz from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Fognini vs Alcaraz on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Wimbledon live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock BBC iPlayer or 9Now and watch FREE Wimbledon coverage live online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view an British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another streaming service and watch Fognini vs Alcaraz.

How to watch Fognini vs Alcaraz live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., ESPN will be showing Wimbledon 2025, including Fognini vs Alcaraz.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Our pick is Sling TV, which includes ESPN channels with its Orange plan, with prices starting from $45.99 a month and 50% off your first month.

Alternatively, every match on every court is being live streamed on ESPN Plus, which starts at $11.99 per month.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange to watch ESPN channels. It costs from $45.99/month and includes dozens of other great channels. New users get a 50% discount on their first month, too.

How to watch Fognini vs Alcaraz live streams in Canada

TSN and TSN Plus are providing comprehensive Wimbledon coverage in Canada, including Fognini vs Alcaraz.

You can grab all the action for $8/month or alternatively get two months free with their $80 annual plan.

If you're outside the Great White North but have a subscription, you can watch Fognini vs Alcaraz live streams using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Fognini vs Alcaraz live streams in the U.K.

All of Wimbledon's 18 tournament courts are being live streamed on BBC iPlayer throughout the tournament, while select matches will also be televised on BBC One and BBC Two. Fognini vs Alcaraz will be among them.

Outside the U.K. right now? Access a Fognini vs Alcaraz live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Fognini vs Alcaraz live streams in Australia

Wimbledon, including Fognini vs Alcaraz, is being broadcast for FREE across Channel 9 and 9Gem, with live streaming available via 9Now.

If you're visiting the U.S. or Canada from Oz use NordVPN to watch all the action on 9Now for free as if you were back home.

Can I watch Fognini vs Alcaraz in 4K UHD? If you want to watch Wimbledon 2025 in 4K, including Fognini vs Alcaraz, you can do so via free-to-air BBC iPlayer in the U.K., or pay service Stan Sport in Australia. BBC iPlayer is live streaming every match on Center Court in 4K, while Stan Sport is providing ad-free coverage of every match on every court in 4K. Stan Sport is a $15 per month add-on for Stan Premium, which is $21 per month.

