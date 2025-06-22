The Eastbourne Open 2025 live streams will be the latest chance to run the rule over the movers and shakers in tennis' grass court season. With Wimbledon just a week away, this is the last opportunity for competitive matches as Taylor Fritz and Daria Kasatkina defend their titles at Devonshire Park in East Sussex.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the 2025 Eastbourne Open from anywhere with a VPN.

Eastbourne Open live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Monday, June 23 to Saturday, June 28

► Start time: From 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST / 8 p.m. AEST

► FREE — iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — Tennis Channel via Sling or Fubo

• AUS — beIN Sports (7-day trial)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

In the men's singles, Taylor Fritz is seeking a fourth Eastbourne title in six attempts as the big-serving American continues his love affair with the East Sussex coast. Also in the draw is last year's runner-up Francisco Cerundolo, while plenty of eyes will be on 19-year-old Miami Open champion Jakub Mensik, who has been on the rise this season.

For the women, Kasatkina will defend her title, with 2021 winner Jelena Ostapenko also in the draw at Devonshire Park. The big draw, however, is reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, who will seek an improvement in form from an underwhelming 2025 thus far.

Home British interest comes from Jacob Fearnley in the men's singles and Emma Raducanu and Sonay Kartal in the women. The draw will be made on Saturday and we'll update this page over the weekend with an order of play ready for the tournament's opening day on Monday.

You won’t want to miss any of the action so read on for all of the TV and streaming details and how you can watch the Eastbourne Open 2025 from anywhere.

Watch Eastbourne Open 2025 live streams for FREE

Tennis fans in the U.K. are in luck, as they can watch Eastbourne Open live streams for FREE. The BBC will be providing live coverage from Devonshire Park on BBC1 and BBC2, both of which are available to live stream via the BBC iPlayer.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch the Eastbourne Open action for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch the 2025 Eastbourne Open from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the tennis on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Indian Wells live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. You can even get an Amazon gift card worth up to $50 right now. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the Eastbourne Open.

How to watch the 2025 Eastbourne Open online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2025 Eastbourne Open.

The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.

Remember, if you're not in the U.S. right now, you'll need a VPN , such as our favorite NordVPN to watch your regular subscription while abroad.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange to watch the Tennis Channel. It costs from $45.99/month and includes dozens of other great channels. New users get a 50% discount on their first month, too.

How to watch 2025 Eastbourne Open live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As mentioned above, tennis fans in the U.K. can watch all of the action from the 2025 Eastbourne Open for FREE via the BBC and its streaming service BBC iPlayer.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the 2025 Eastbourne Open live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Eastbourne Open 2025 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you live in the Great White North, the Eastbourne Open 2025 live streams will be available on DAZN Canada.

Dedicated streaming service DAZN, available with a 7-day trial, has prices starting from $19.99 per month on a year-long contract. It's $199.99 if you pay for a full year up front, and $29.99 on a flexible month-by-month basis.

DAZN in Canada has the rights to plenty of other sports, too, including the British & Irish Lions tour and the Club World Cup.

If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch British & Irish Lions 2025 live streams using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Eastbourne Open live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in Australia can watch the Eastbourne Open 2025 on beIN Sports.

To access beIN sports you will have to pay $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream the Eastbourne Open 2025.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Eastbourne Open seeds 2025

Men's top seeds

1. Taylor Fritz

2. Tommy Paul

3. Francisco Cerundolo

4. Jakub Mensik

5. Ugo Humbert

6. Flavio Cobolli

7. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

8. Brandon Nakashima

Women's top seeds

1. Barbora Krejcikova

2. Daria Kasatkina

3. Jelena Ostapenko

4. Sofia Kenin

5. Magda Linette

6. Peyton Stearns

7. Ons Jabeur

8. Anastasia Potapova

More from Tom's Guide