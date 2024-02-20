Porto vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

It's the first leg of a huge Champions League clash between two of the biggest clubs in Europe — and you can watch Porto vs Arsenal live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 22)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

It's now 20 years since Porto lifted the Champions League trophy under José Mourinho's management, and while the Portuguese side have failed to replicate that success ever since, they're still capable of holding their own against the best in Europe. The only games they lost in the group stage were against table-toppers Barcelona, who only finished ahead of Sérgio Conceição's side on goal difference.

Arsenal stormed through Group B to set up this two-legged knockout tie, finishing four points clear of second-placed PSV. The Gunners haven't gone beyond the last 16 of the Champions League since they reached the quarter-finals under Arsène Wenger in 2010. The team they beat to reach that stage? FC Porto, with a 6-2 aggregate win after going down 2-1 away from home.

Porto vs Arsenal live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Watch Porto vs Arsenal in the U.S.

How to watch a Porto vs Arsenal live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Porto vs Arsenal live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial of the service, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Porto vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Watch Porto vs Arsenal in the U.K.

How to watch a Porto vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) hosts the Porto vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Champions League tournament in the country.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch a Porto vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Watch Porto vs Arsenal in Canada

How to watch a Porto vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch a Porto vs Arsenal live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($224.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the great white north.

Watch Porto vs Arsenal in Australia

How to watch a Porto vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Porto vs Arsenal live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

Watch Porto vs Arsenal in New Zealand

How to watch a Porto vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Porto vs Arsenal live stream via beIN Sports Connect. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it before committing to a subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.