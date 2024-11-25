Newcastle vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Newcastle vs West Ham live stream is the first of two pivotal games Julen Lopetegui has reportedly been given to save his job — here's how to watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Newcastle vs West Ham live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Newcastle vs West Ham live stream takes place on Monday, 25 November.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Tue)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

The West Ham owners' decision to part — once again — with David Moyes was bizarre and — once again — it's panning out disastrously. The Hammers may be 14th, but two of their three victories were freakishly lucky and it's not down to personnel. Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta are match-winners who'd walk into most teams, but Lopetegui doesn't appear to know how best to use any of them.

Last season's corresponding fixture saw Newcastle come back from 3-1 down to snatch an exhilarating 4-3 victory, courtesy of a last-minute rocket from Harvey Barnes.

After unsuccessfully attempting to move away from their now-signature gung-ho style, Eddie Howe has embraced the chaos again in recent weeks, and it's paid dividends with convincing wins over Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, and Alexander Isak is running riot again with four in four.

Tune in to find out who gets the crucial points. Plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Newcastle vs West Ham from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Newcastle vs West Ham live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, so it's ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Newcastle vs West Ham as normal.

How to watch Newcastle vs West Ham in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Newcastle vs West Ham live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for your first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, but it gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Newcastle vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select regions. New subscribers currently get their first month half price.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Newcastle vs West Ham in the U.K.

Sky Sports is hosting the Newcastle vs West Ham live stream in the U.K. at 8 p.m. in the evening local time. It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Newcastle vs West Ham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Newcastle vs West Ham in Canada

Canadians can watch the Newcastle vs West Ham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Newcastle vs West Ham in Australia

Aussies can watch the Newcastle vs West Ham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It usually costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Newcastle vs West Ham in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Newcastle vs West Ham live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year and kick-off is at 9 a.m. NZDT early on Tuesday morning.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport Premier League.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

