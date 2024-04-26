Newcastle vs Sheffield Utd live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Newcastle vs Sheffield Utd live stream will see the Blades relegated back to the Championship if they lose — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Newcastle vs Sheffield Utd live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Newcastle vs Sheffield Utd live stream takes place on Saturday, April 27.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Apr. 28)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV

Newcastle’s consistently inconsistent season continued in midweek. Riding high off a 4-0 victory over Tottenham the previous weekend, the Magpies traveled down to South London to face Crystal Palace full of confidence only to be swept aside with ease. Palace won 2-0 but the scoreline could have been two or three times worse for Newcastle. Finishing in the top six is now out of Newcastle’s hands, and they’ll need a quick response in this match.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Utd endured midweek struggles of their own. The Blades twice took the lead against Man Utd at the iconic Old Trafford stadium, but the bottom-placed side couldn’t hold on, and ultimately fell to a 4-2 defeat. This latest lose, the side’s 24th of the season, leaves them in a dire position. If they don’t pick up at least a draw in this match, their relegation back to the Championship will be sealed even with three more games afterward.

Can Newcastle get back to winning ways, or will Sheffield Utd retain their Premier League status for another week? You’ll need to watch a Newcastle vs Sheffield Utd live stream to find out, and we’ve got all the details you need to watch from anywhere down below.

How to watch Newcastle vs Sheffield Utd from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the football on your usual subscription?

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

How to watch Newcastle vs Sheffield Utd in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Newcastle vs Sheffield Utd live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $80/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN.

Fubo has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Sheffield Utd in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Newcastle vs Sheffield Utd live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video previously broadcast 20 matches earlier in the season.

How to watch Newcastle vs Sheffield Utd in Canada

Canadians can watch the Newcastle vs Sheffield Utd live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $24.99/month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99/month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as an additional 20 entertainment channels. And if you've never used Fubo before, you can give whatever package you like a whirl thanks to the service's free trial.

How to watch Newcastle vs Sheffield Utd in Australia

Aussies can watch the Newcastle vs Sheffield Utd game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $199.

How to watch Newcastle vs Sheffield Utd in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Newcastle vs Sheffield Utd live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Or, if you already have Sky Sport, it will also be shown live on the service's Sky Sport Pop-Up 2 channel.

