How to watch NBA Conference semifinals 2025: live stream basketball online

The No.1 seeds are living up to the billing so far, with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers the only teams not to drop a game en route to the NBA Conference semifinals. Things only get tougher from here.

2025 NBA Conference semifinals live stream: TV channels and dates The 2025 NBA Conference semifinals start on Sunday, May 4.

• U.S. — Sling TV (TNT, ESPN, ESPN3/ABC, NBA TV, ESPNU)

• Australia — Kayo Sports 7-day free trial

• Unblock streams

That two first round series — No.2 Rockets 2-3 No.7 Warriors and No.4 Nuggets 3-3 No.5 Clippers — are still in the heat of battle at the time of publication only adds to the spectacle, with both the Thunder and the Timberwolves as yet unable to properly prepare for their next opponent.

The Cavaliers vs Pacers series is a showdown of the two most clutch teams of the first round. Ominously for Indiana, however, Cleveland registered a points differential of 122, the biggest in playoff history, against Miami's top-10 defense, with Donovan Mitchell top-scoring in three of the four games.

We all know what we're getting with the Celtics vs Knicks. Stopping the reigning champions is another thing entirely. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will target Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns at every opportunity, and New York's miserable 0-10 regular-season record against the NBA's top three teams really doesn't bode well.

How to watch NBA Conference semifinals live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., the NBA Conference semifinals are split between TNT, ESPN, ESPN3/ABC, NBA TV and ESPNU. The entirety of the NBA Finals are on ESPN3/ABC.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get all of those TV channels through a cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is our top pick. Its Orange plan gets you TNT, ESPN and ESPN3 for $45.99/month (50% off your first month).

You can add NBA TV and ESPNU via the $11 per month Sports Extra add on.

You can get TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, NBA TV and ESPNU on the Sling TV Orange plan. Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including TBS, Comedy Central and Disney Channel. New subscribers get 50% off their first month.

Max is another option. It will live stream all of the games that are shown on TNT, and includes all of HBO's prestige series, like "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and new Jake Paul reality series, "Paul American".

Plans start at $9.99/month, though you'll need to pay $16/month to go ad-free, and $20/month to stream in 4K.

How to watch NBA Conference semifinals live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports holds the rights to NBA basketball in the U.K..

You can get TNT through your TV package, or via the Discovery Plus streaming service. To get TNT you'll need the Premium package, which costs £30.99/month but will also give you Champions League, Europa League and Premier League football, motorsports, tennis, cycling, snooker and more.

If it's only basketball you're interested in, however, every game of the Conference semifinals will also be shown on NBA League Pass, which currently costs just £18.99 for the rest of the season.

How to watch NBA Conference semifinals live streams in Canada

The NBA Conference semifinals are split between TSN and Sportsnet in Canada.

If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

The Sportsnet Plus streaming service starts at $19.99/month.

Or you could watch every game on NBA League Pass instead. Plans start at just CA$19.99 for the rest of the season.

How to watch NBA Conference semifinals live streams in Australia

Aussies will find NBA Conference semifinals live streams on ESPN via Foxtel, which is providing comprehensive postseason coverage.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports will also be showing the NBA Conference semifinals, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Another option is NBA League Pass, which costs just AU$24.99 for the rest of the season.

NBA Conference semifinals schedule 2025

No.1 Cavaliers vs No.4 Pacers

Game 1: Pacers at Cavaliers (Sun. May 4, TBD, TNT)

Game 2: Pacers at Cavaliers (Tue. May 6, TBD)

Game 3: Cavaliers at Pacers (Fri. May 9, TBD)

Game 4: Cavaliers at Pacers (Sun. May 11, TBD)

Game 5: Pacers at Cavaliers (Tue. May 13, TBD)*

Game 6: Cavaliers at Pacers (Thu. May 15, TBD)*

Game 7: Pacers at Cavaliers (Sun. May 18, TBD)*

No.2 Celtics vs No.3 Knicks

Game 1: Knicks at Celtics (Mon. May 5, TBD)

Game 2: Knicks at Celtics (Wed. May 7, TBD)

Game 3: Celtics at Knicks (Sat. May 10, TBD)

Game 4: Celtics at Knicks (Mon. May 12, TBD)

Game 5: Knicks at Celtics (Wed. May 14, TBD)*

Game 6: Celtics at Knicks (Fri. May 16, TBD)*

Game 7: Knicks at Celtics (Mon. May 19, TBD)*

No.1 Thunder vs TBC

No.6 Timberwolves vs TBC

*If necessary

(All times ET)

