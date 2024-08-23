Man City vs Ipswich Town live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Man City vs Ipswich Town live stream will see the newly promoted away side attempt to pull off a huge early-season surprise against the champions at the Etihad — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Man City vs Ipswich Town live stream, Date, Time, Channels Man City vs Ipswich Town live stream takes place on Saturday, August 24.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

An ominous sign for the rest of the Premier League, Man City started the new campaign in style as they eased to a comfortable 2-0 win over big-spending Chelsea last weekend. Pep Guardiola’s side didn’t have to hit anywhere near top gear as they efficiently and ruthlessly secured the win at Stamford Bridge. With Erling Haaland looking fit and sharp, it could prove to be a tough day for the visitors as City look to continue their perfect start.

Playing in the top flight for the first time in 22 years, Ipswich Town were excellent for 45 minutes at home against Liverpool before being undone by some moments of quality. Manager Kieran McKenna was nonetheless pleased with the performance and it is clear they will cause teams problems with their high press. However, they will need to sharpen up defensively and put in a huge effort if they hope to leave the Etihad with their first Premier League points.

Make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Man City vs Ipswich Town from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Man City vs Ipswich Town live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Man City vs Ipswich Town and watch the game.

Watch Man City vs Ipswich Town in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Man City vs Ipswich Town live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Man City vs Ipswich live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Man City vs Ipswich Town in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Man City vs Ipswich Town live stream in the United Kingdom. That's because U.K. broadcasters are blocked from airing Saturday 3 p.m. kick-offs to protect attendances elsewhere in the football pyramid.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

Watch Man City vs Ipswich Town in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Ipswich Town live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$59.97, which means you'll pay $19.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$225 (that's CAN$18.75 per month)

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Man City vs Ipswich Town in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Man City vs Ipswich Town game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Man City vs Ipswich Town in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Man City vs Ipswich Town live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide