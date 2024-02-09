Jordan vs Qatar live stream: how to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 final online for free

The Jordan vs Qatar live stream on Saturday, February 10 promises to be a fascinating contest in the final of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 — and you can watch live from anywhere with a VPN.

• Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 11)

• FREE — 10Play (Australia)

• U.S. — Paramount Plus / CBS Sports Golazo

• U.K. — Triller TV+

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Jordan have impressed all tournament for their silky skills and winning mentality – scoring twice in injury time to beat Iraq 3-2 in the last 16. But it was the Chivalrous' 2-0 semi-final defeat of favorites South Korea that delivered the coup de grace. Hussein Ammouta's tactical plan didn't concede so much as a shot on target against Son Heung-min and Co., ranked 64 places above Jordan. Playmaker Yazan Al-Naimat has earned rave reviews all tournament and opened the scoring against South Korea – can he work wonders again?

Qatar showed their own mettle in recovering from conceding in the fourth minute to beat Iran 3-2 in a thrill-a-minute semi-final. That was the first time the defending champions had been behind in an Asian Cup fixture since the 2015 group stages. Star forward Akram Afif scored his fifth goal of the tournament against Iran, one more and he ties with Aymen Hussein of Iraq for the Golden Boot. Tintin Marquez's side are favorites but can they live with the pressure of defending their continental crown at home?

For Jordan vs Qatar live streams today — the last chance to watch AFC Asian Cup games this tournament — keep reading this article, which includes free streams around the world.

FREE Jordan vs Qatar live stream

How to watch Jordan vs Qatar live streams for FREE

In Australia, Jordan vs Qatar is being shown for FREE on TV on Channel 10 and and the 10Play streaming service (complete with English commentary).

There are also free-to-air options in Indonesia via RCTI+, and in the U.K. and U.S. thanks to free trials for Triller TV+ and Paramount Plus respectively.

If you're usually based in one of those countries but are overseas when this match is on, you'll find that your usual stream on the above services is blocked.

Thankfully however, with a VPN you can still live stream the Asian Cup final as if you were back at home. We'll explain how below.

Watch Jordan vs Qatar live streams from anywhere

How to watch Jordan vs Qatar live streams from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from any country on Earth.

For instance, an Aussie who's currently away from home could watch Jordan vs Qatar live streams on 10Play with a VPN.

VPNs are inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices, and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're in Canada and want to view an Australian service, such as 10Play, you'd select 'Australia' from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action and watch the Jordan vs Qatar live stream on 10Play.

Jordan vs Qatar live streams by country

How to watch Jordan vs Qatar live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., streaming service Paramount Plus will show the Jordan vs Qatar finale. It starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT on Saturday morning.

If you don't already have a subscription, prices start from only $5.99/month for the basic package, rising to $11.99/month ad-free. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial of Paramount Plus available to new users, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't already.

If you're outside of the U.S., then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise blocked Jordan vs Qatar live stream.

How to watch Jordan vs Qatar live streams in the U.K.

You can live stream Jordan vs Qatar and watch all other 2023 Asian Cup games on the little-known Triller TV+ platform.

Better known for showing combat sports, Triller TV+ works across a wide range of streaming devices and costs £7.99/month or £69.99/year with a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used it before.

Jordan vs Qatar kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT on Saturday afternoon.

How to watch Jordan vs Qatar live streams in Australia

Good news for soccer fans Down Under! You can watch Jordan vs Qatar for FREE on Channel 10 and online via the 10Play streaming service at 2 a.m. AEDT early on Sunday morning.

Although the final is being shown for free thanks to Network 10, every single AFC Asian Cup game (including this one) is also being streamed by Paramount Plus. Subscriptions cost from $9.99/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.