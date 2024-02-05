How to watch Super Bowl 2024 in 4K online

As Super Bowl 2024 fast approaches, many might be wondering just how to experience it in the best way possible — crystal clear 4K Ultra HD.

Since last year, watching the big game in 4K has become even easier. The Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against the San Francisco 49ers in a bout that might well break the internet as Taylor Swift fans gear up for a Super Bowl unlike any other.

Come Feb. 11, Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on CBS, in a feed at 1080p HD upscaled to 4K. This not only includes the main show itself, but also the pre- and post-game shows, as well as even the highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, which (to the dismay of the Swifties in attendance) will be headlined by Usher.

CBS’s broadcast will be aired in 4K HDR, which can be watched through its local cable TV channel and on Paramount Plus, but it’s not the only one with that coverage. You will, however, need a device that supports 4K, including not just one of the best 4K TVs but also one of the best streaming devices.

Luckily, there are three main ways to watch the Super Bowl 2024 in 4K on your big screen. Let’s dive in below and find you the best cable TV alternatives for experiencing the Big Game in eye-watering 4K.

Streaming services with Super Bowl 2024 in 4K

Fubo might be the best way to get into this year’s big game at the 4K mark, as the streamer is currently offering a free seven-day trial. You will, however, have to sign up for the Elite Plan or better for 4K content, though, which costs $89.99 after the free trial.

As already mentioned, you will need a 4K capable device, with the best option out there being an Apple TV 4K. Apple’s device allows Fubo users access to multi-view mode, which is great for experiencing sports on the big screen, especially in anticipation of March Madness and the MLS season.

Fubo does have its downsides, though, lacking both TNT and TBS streaming. If you’re a fan of specific sports aired across those channels, you may want to find an alternative for experiencing the Super Bowl in 4K.

Fubo: One of the best streaming services with FOX, CBS, ABC and the top pick for watching all of the NFL live streams. Fubo has all of the right network channels and cable channels you don't want to go without. Not already a Fubo subscriber? It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

Like YouTube TV, perhaps? As one of the biggest live TV streaming providers in the United States, YouTube TV is a great way to experience this year’s big game in 4K HDR. It will, however, cost quite a bit, as the service only provides 4K content to a specific tier of subscribers, called YouTube TV 4K Plus. That’s the base YouTube TV subscription, currently priced at $72.99, with an additional $10 on top for 4K content.

The first year of 4K Plus will be half-priced though, which means you can (in theory) experience Super Bowl 58 at around $78 through YouTube TV — provided of course you haven’t already signed up for 4K Plus in the past.

For users who have NFL Sunday Ticket, don’t be fooled as the 4K Plus add-on doesn’t work with the service. As of yet, there is no 4K resolution for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, so be warned before thinking you might be covered in time for the Super Bowl.

YouTube TV: One of the best cable TV alternatives, YouTube TV is currently adding multiview to enhance its features for sports fans. Plus, it offers more than 100 live TV channels, with an unlimited DVR to record it all in. Starting at just $62 per month for three months there's never been a better time to sign up. Check out our YouTube TV review to learn why we like it.

Beyond both YouTube TV and Fubo, CBS will also be providing the Super Bowl stream through its Paramount Plus app in 4K HDR (though upscaled). Users could easily sign up for the ongoing seven-day free trial for Paramount Plus, which might be the best possible way of experiencing the 2024 Super Bowl at the most ideal resolution.

Those who may have already used the free trial will have to pay the $11.99 monthly subscription of Paramount Plus with Showtime or the $119.99 annual pricing. It’s the cheapest and probably easiest way to get into the awesome Big Game action at 4K UHD this year, and also will lend you access to a host of additional sports and entertainment content at that resolution with HDR support, too.

For those who don't want to pay anything at all to experience Super Bowl 2024, the aforementioned free trials associated with Fubo and Paramount Plus might be the most ideal subscriptions to use. You could also look into watching Super Bowl 58 for free via an Amazon TV Fire Stick.

Paramount Plus: Mixing live news and sports with original TV shows and recently released movies, Paramount Plus is a strong option for cord-cutters. Plus, for an additional fee, you can also get access to Showtime's library of TV shows and movies. Right now, get one week for free, or 30 days when you use the code: CHALLENGE39.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 in 4K

Even with a particular service like Fubo, you will need a 4K capable display or a device that supports 4K resolution in some capacity. I’ve already mentioned the Apple TV 4K, which works well when paired with a Fubo subscription, and the ways Amazon Fire TV Stick users can gain access to the big game for free, but there are other options, like using one of the best displays for the Super Bowl.

From the best Super Bowl OLED TV deals to the overall best TV deals for the Super Bowl, there are a ton of options at a relatively great price point for those who want to experience the NFL’s next major event in its most optimal form.

There's a wide range of TV deals and assorted tech deals out there for those looking to get in on some awesome savings in time for the Super Bowl.