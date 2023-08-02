How to watch Big Brother 2023 online: Premiere date, start time, cast and more

It's a midsummer move-in when you watch Big Brother 2023 online, starting tonight. Season 25 of the CBS reality series kicks off with a new group of houseguests entering the Big Brother house.

Big Brother 2023 start time, channel Big Brother 2023 premieres tonight (Aug. 2) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS (via Fubo and Paramount Plus With Showtime).

This year's 16 houseguests include a Deaflympics gold medalist, brand strategist, exterminator, geriatric physician, professional flutist, political consultant and a DJ from Australia, among others

Host Julie Chen returns to oversee the proceedings, which will begin its usual schedule of three episodes a week starting Aug. 6.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Big Brother 2023 online. Plus, scroll down for details on the cast and an introductory video.

How to watch Big Brother 2023 from anywhere on Earth

Just because Paramount Plus and CBS aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Big Brother if you're away from home. Watching the show along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Big Brother 2023 in the US

In the U.S., Big Brother season 25 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and on Paramount Plus With Showtime.

Starting Aug. 6, episodes will air Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and Thursdays at 9 p.m. The latter will feature the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen.

CBS is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch CBS on one of the best cable TV alternatives. Available options include Fubo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of those, we recommend Fubo, one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives lists. Paramount Plus is the streaming arm of ViacomCBS and the premium plan with Showtime comes with a live stream of your local CBS channel.

Big Brother episodes will also be available to view on demand.

Fubo offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

Paramount Plus has a massive library stocked with content from the ViacomCBS vault. Get a free trial to access Big Brother and Survivor, as well as originals like 1923, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

How to watch Big Brother 2023 in Canada

Canadian Big Brother fans can catch season 25 on GlobalTV, starting Aug. 2 on the same schedule as American episodes.

How to watch Big Brother 2023 in the U.K.

While Paramount Plus is available in the U.K., Big Brother season 25 won't be available to stream.

That said, a VPN service such as ExpressVPN can help you access the subscription services you already pay for and watch along with fans across the world.

How to watch Big Brother 2023 in Australia

Bad news for Aussies, as well. Paramount Plus is available in Australia, but won't have Big Brother season 25.

ExpressVPN is the best choice if you want to bypass the geo-block on your paid streaming services.

Big Brother 2023 cast

Here is the cast of Big Brother season 25.

Here is the cast of Big Brother season 25.

America Lopez

Age: 27

Hometown: Edinburg, Texas

Current City: Brooklyn

Occupation: Medical Receptionist

Blue Kim

Age: 25

Hometown: Riverside, California

Current City: New York City

Occupation: Brand Strategist

Bowie Jane

Age: 45

Hometown: Melbourne, Australia

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Barrister/DJ

Cameron Hardin

Age: 34

Hometown: Eastman, Georgia

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Cory Wurtenberger

Age: 21

Hometown: Weston, Florida

Occupation: College Student

Felicia Cannon

Age: 63

Hometown: Tacoma, Washington

Current City: Kennesaw, Georgia

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Hisam Goueli

Age: 45

Hometown: Minneapolis

Current City: Seattle

Occupation: Geriatric Physician

Izzy Gleicher

Age: 32

Hometown: New York City

Occupation: Professional Flutist

Jag Bains

Age: 25

Hometown: Omak, Washington

Occupation: Truck Company Owner

Jared Fields

Age: 25

Hometown: Norwalk, Connecticut

Occupation: Exterminator

Kirsten Elwin

Age: 25

Hometown: Orlando, Florida via Dominica

Current City: Houston

Occupation: Molecular Biologist

Luke Valentine

Age: 30

Hometown: Weston, Florida

Current City: Coral Springs, Florida

Occupation: Illustrator

Matt Klotz

Age: 27

Hometown: Cameron Park, California

Current City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Occupation: Deaflympics Gold Medalist

Mecole Hayes

Age: 30

Hometown: St. Louis

Current City: Upper Marlboro, Maryland

Occupation: Political Consultant

Red Utley

Age: 37

Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Occupation: Sales

Reilly Smedley

Age: 24

Hometown: Portland, Maine

Current City: Nashville

Occupation: Bartender