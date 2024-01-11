How to watch AFC Asian Cup: live stream Qatar 2023 online, teams, fixtures

Hosted by defending champions Qatar, the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will see the continent’s biggest teams go for glory. Why '2023'? The tournament was originally set for last summer, but high temperatures saw the tournament postponed until 2024.

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 is airing for FREE in some countries. But don't worry if you're traveling while it's on — because you can watch the AFC Asian Cup live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Dates: January 12 – February 10, 2024

► Time: Daily from 6:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 a.m PT / 11:30 a.m. GMT / 10:30 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Paramount Plus

Qatari supporters had little to cheer after losing all three matches at the 2022 World Cup, but there is a sense of expectation among supporters ahead of the AFC Asian Cup. The Maroons defeated four-time winners Japan 3-1 in the 2019 final and will be desperate to repeat that success under new manager Tintín Márquez.

Japan and South Korea, however, have some serious firepower at their disposal. Heung-min Son and Hee-chan Hwang have scored a total of 22 goals in the Premier League so far this season, and the Samurai Blue are captained by Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo.

The tournament format sees 24 teams from the Asian Football Confederation, which includes countries from Oceania and the Middle East, split into six groups of four with the top two — and the four best-ranked third teams — progressing to the last 16. Then it’s a straight knockout until the final at the near 89,000-capacity Lusail Stadium.

Make sure you know how to catch all the football action by tuning in to watch AFC Asian Cup live streams. Scroll down for all the groups and fixtures.

FREE AFC Asian Cup 2023 live streams

How to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 live streams for FREE

In Australia, fans can watch all of the Socceroos games – plus the semi-finals and the final – for FREE on streaming service 10Play (complete with English commentary).

In Indonesian, there are FREE live streams of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 shown on RCTI+.

It's also worth noting that Paramount Plus, which has the rights to the whole tournament in the U.S., offers new users a 7-day FREE trial.

But what if you're based in one of countries, but aren't at home for a particular AFC Asian Cup live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

AFC Asian Cup 2023 live streams around the world

How to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 live streams from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the AFC Asian Cup 2023 live streams on Paramount Plus, even though they're not in the U.K.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 10Play and watch the AFC Asian Cup.

AFC Asian Cup 2023 live streams by country

How to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 live streams in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch AFC Asian Cup live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial of the service, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

If you already use this service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the AFC Asian Cup live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight, as well as all of the AFC Asian Cup.

Can you watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 live streams in the U.K.?

As yet, no deal has been done for the AFC Asian Cup 2024 broadcast rights in the U.K.

That said, it's not unusual for late deals to be done for the AFC Asian Cup live streams, so keep your eyes peeled.

How to watch the AFC Asian Cup 2023 live streams in Australia

If you want to watch the AFC Asian Cup 2023 live streams from Australia you'll need to have access to Paramount Plus.

Subscriptions to Paramount Plus cost $9.99 a month in Australia. Paramount Plus also comes with an annual subscription option that costs $89.99. If you choose this, you can save 24.93% annually.

Socceroos fans can also watch all of the Australia games for FREE thanks to them being shown on streaming service 10Play.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.

AFC Asian Cup Groups

Group A: Qatar, China, Lebanon, Tajikistan

Group B: Australia, Syria, India, Uzbekistan

Group C: Iran, UAE, Hong Kong, Palestine

Group D: Japan, Indonesia, Iraq, Vietnam

Group E: South Korea, Malaysia, Jordan, Bahrain

Group F: Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan, Oman

AFC Asian Cup Fixtures

AFC Asian Cup 2023 fixture list

(All times GMT)

Friday, January 12

Qatar vs Lebanon - 4 p.m.

Saturday, January 14

Australia vs India - 11:30 a.m.

China vs Tajikistan - 2:30 p.m.

Uzbekistan vs Syria 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 14

Japan vs Vietn a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

UAE vs Hong Kong - 2:30 p.m.

Iran vs Palestine - 5:30 p.m.

Monday, January 15

South Korea vs Bahrain - 11:30 a.m.

Indonesia vs Iraq - 2:30 p.m.

Malaysia vs Jordan - 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 16

Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan - 2:30 p.m.

Saudi Arabia vs Oman - 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 17

Lebanon vs China - 11:30 a.m.

Tajikistan vs Qatar - 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 18

Syria vs Australia - 11:30 am

India vs Uzbekistan - 2:30 p.m.

Palestine vs UAE - 5:30 p.m.

Friday, January 19

Iraq vs Japan - 11:30 a.m.

Vietnam vs Indonesia - 2:30 p.m.

Hong Kong vs Iran - 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 20

Jordan vs South Korea - 11:30 a.m.

Bahrain vs Malaysia - 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 21

Oman vs Thailand - 2:30 p.m.

Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia - 5:30 p.m.

Monday, January 22

Qatar vs China - 3 p.m.

Tajikistan vs Lebanon - 3 p.m.

Tuesday, January 23

Australia vs Uzbekistan - 11:30 a.m.

Syria vs India - 11:30 a.m.

Hong Kong vs Palestine - 3 p.m.

Iran vs UAE - 3 p.m.

Wednesday, January 24

Japan vs Indonesia - 11:30 a.m.

Iraq vs Vietn a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, January 25

South Korea vs Malaysia - 11:30 a.m.

Jordan vs Bahrain - 11:30 a.m.

Kyrgyzstan vs Oman - 3 p.m.

Saudi Arabia vs Thailand - 3 p.m.

Sunday, January 28

R16 1: Group B winner vs third place Group A/C/D - 11:30 a.m.

R16 2: Second place Group A vs second place Group C - 4 p.m.

Monday, January 29

R16 3: Group D winner vs third place Group B/E/F - 11:30 a.m.

R16 4: Group A winner vs third place Group C/D/E - 4 p.m.

Tuesday, January 30

R16 5: Group B second place vs Group F second place - 11:30 a.m.

R16 6: Group F winner vs Group E second place - 4 p.m.

Wednesday, January 31

R16 7: Group E winner vs Group D second place - 11:30 a.m.

R16 8: Group C winner vs third place Group A/B/F

Tuesday, February 2

QF 1: Winner of R16 1 vs winner of R16 2 - 11:30 a.m.

QF 2: Winner of R16 3 vs winner of R16 4 - 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 3

QF 3: Winner of R16 5 vs winner of R16 6 - 11:30 a.m.

QF 4: Winner of R16 7 vs winner of R16 8 - 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 6

SF 1: Winner of QF 1 vs winner of QF 2 - 3 p.m.

Sunday, February 7

SF 2: Winner of QF 3 vs winner of QF 4 - 3 p.m.

Wednesday, February 10

Final: Winner of SF 1 vs winner of SF 2 - 3 p.m.