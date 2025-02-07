Italy vs Wales live stream: how to watch the 2025 Six Nations online

We're only one week into the 2025 Six Nations and already the Italy vs Wales live stream is being billed as the battle of the basement as 5th meet 6th. Despite a spirited display, Italy succumbed to Scotland 31-19 in round one, while Wales were demolished 43-0 by a rampant France in Paris.

With home comforts and memories of a famous 24-21 away victory in the 2024 Six Nations, Italy line up as many people's favourites. And fans can tune into all the action and watch Italy vs Wales live streams anywhere in the world with a VPN, and potentially for free.

Italy vs Wales 2025 Six Nations live stream details, dates, times and TV channels The Italy vs Wales live streams kick-off is scheduled for 2.15 p.m GMT on Saturday, February 8. That's 9.15 a.m ET / 6.15 a.m. PT / 1.15 a.m AEDT (Sunday).



• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.) / Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

• AUS — Stan

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Both head coaches have resisted making sweeping changes for this must-win clash.

Gonzalo Quesada has made just two alterations to the match-day 23. Second row Niccolò Cannone replaces Dino Lamb in the starting XV and Jacopo Trulla takes injured Simone Gesi's place on the bench.

For the visitors, under-fire head coach Warren Gatland can at last call on fit again Test-match British and Irish Lions number eight Taulupe Faletau.

The 34-year-old hasn't played for Wales since the 2023 World Cup group victory over Georgia – his nation's last Test match win. Gatland's side have since endured a record 13 successive defeats.

To accommodate Faletau, who will be earning his 105th cap, Aaron Wainwright moves to the bench with flanker Tommy Reffell unfortunate to drop out of the match-day squad.

Centre Owen Watkin is also absent, having been ruled out of the championship with a serious knee injury. In his place, 22-year-old Eddie James will make his debut international start in the No12 jersey.

Last year's dramatic victory for Italy consigned Wales to their first Wooden Spoon in 21 years. Gatland's side face Ireland away followed by Scotland and England at home in their remaining fixtures.

Read on to discover how to watch Italy vs Wales live streams, and watch the 2025 Six Nations championship wherever you are in the world – including our guide to free options.

FREE Italy vs Wales live streams

Where to watch Italy vs Wales live streams for FREE

If you're in the U.K., you can catch all 15 matches of the 2025 Six Nations Championship, including Italy vs Wales, via free-to-air live streams.

Every game will be shown on BBC or ITV, as well as via their streaming services BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Just make sure you have a valid U.K. TV license. Italy vs Wales is on ITV and ITVX.

The tournament is also free to watch in Ireland, with RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Play sharing the matches. Italy vs Wales will be on the Virgin Media channel and Virgin Media Play.

But what if you're caught short overseas during the tournament? Rest at ease, you can watch every kick, pass, tackle and try via a VPN instead.

NordVPN is the gold standard, but we've also highlighted other options in our best VPN services list. Scroll on to see how it works.

How to watch Italy vs Wales live streams from anywhere

Overseas and blocked from streaming Italy vs Wales like you would at home? We've got a hack for that. You can still catch all the action thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

This clever software makes your device appear to be back in your home country, even if you're soaking up the rays on the other side of the world. Simply set it up, then sit back and tune into the rugby like you usually would.

Right now, NordVPN is our number one choice for best VPN – find out more in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K., but still want to watch on ITVX, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice and watch the rugby as usual.

How to watch Italy vs Wales live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Peacock, NBC's streaming service, has the rights to show every game of the 2025 Six Nations championship in the U.S., including Italy vs Wales.

Subscriptions start from just $7.99 per month (or $79.99 for the year). Select matches also scheduled to be shown on the network's CNBC channel, but check local listings for the matches and times as they aren't all live.

Already subscribed to Peacock but outside the U.S. right now? That's when a VPN like NordVPN will help make sure you don't miss a minute of the 2025 Six Nations.

In addition to showing every 2025 Six Nations rugby match, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy TV. The best Peacock shows include classics like "The Office", plus new shows like "The Traitors U.S."

How to watch Italy vs Wales live streams for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As in previous years, coverage of the 2025 Six Nations championship will be shared between the BBC and ITV in the U.K.

ITV has the rights to Italy vs Wales – they will be showing all of Italy's home matches during the tournament.

That means you can watch Saturday's match live on ITV1 on TV, and also live and on-demand via the ITVX streaming service, which are both free with a valid TV license.

Away from home? You can still catch all the action using a VPN, such as our top pick: NordVPN.

How to watch Italy vs Wales live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soaking up the sun Down Under? Rugby fans in Australia can watch Italy vs Wales on Stan Sport, with plans starting from $12 per month for the sport add-on (on top of a regular Stan subscription at $15 a month).

Traveling overseas? We've got you. You can watch all the 2025 Six Nations via a VPN. Our number one VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you can take your pick from our best VPN services list.

How to watch Italy vs Wales live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Watching from the rugby heartland of New Zealand? You can catch Italy vs Wales via Sky Sport NZ. A monthly subscription costs $42, or it's $499.99 for a whole year.

Kick-off will be at 3.15 a.m NZDT on Sunday.

Not home right now? You can still tune into the 2025 Six Nations live streams by using one of the best VPN services around, such as NordVPN.

Other 2025 Six Nations fixtures and results

All times GMT

Round 1

Friday, January 31

France 43 - 0 Wales, Stade de France at 8.15 p.m.

Saturday, February 1

Scotland 31 - 19 Italy, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 2.15 p.m.

Ireland 27 - 22 England, Aviva Stadium at 4.45 p.m.

Round 2

Saturday, February 8

Italy v Wales, Stadio Olimpico at 2.15 p.m.

England v France, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, February 9

Scotland v Ireland, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 3 p.m.

Round 3

Saturday, February 22

Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium at 2.15 p.m.

England v Scotland, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, February 23

Italy v France, Stadio Olimpico at 3 p.m.

Round 4

Saturday, March 8

Ireland v France, Aviva Stadium at 2.15 p.m.

Scotland v Wales, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, March 9

England v Italy, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 3 p.m.

Round 5

Saturday, March 15

Italy v Ireland, Stadio Olimpico at 2.15 p.m.

Wales v England, Principality Stadium at 4.45 p.m.

France v Scotland, Stade de France at 8 p.m.

More from Tom's Guide