Wales vs England live streams: how to watch the 2025 Six Nations online, team news, form guide, players to watch

Wales vs England is always an engrossing contest. Yes, the home side are enduring their worst run in history, with 16 losses on the trot, but, under interim head coach Matt Sherratt's stewardship, there are green shoots for the home faithful to cling onto. They will not go down without an almighty fight.

England, meanwhile, are on the up. A narrow one-point victory over form side France in round two is ageing better with every passing weekend. A bonus-point victory would nudge them ahead of Ireland—whatever happens in the early kick-off—and into pole position for the championship.

Whatever happens, it's certain to be an enthralling triple header on Six Nations Super Saturday. Here's how you can watch Wales vs England live streams anywhere in the world with a VPN – and potentially for free.

Wales vs England live stream details, dates, times and TV channels The Wales vs England kick-off is scheduled for 4:45 p.m GMT on Saturday, March 15. That's 9:45 a.m PT / 12:45 p.m ET / 3:45 a.m AEDT (Sunday).



• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.) / Virgin Media (Ireland)

• AUS — Stan

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Hoping to derail the visitor's title aspirations, Wales make just two changes from their 35-29 loss to Scotland in round four. Aaron Wainwright returns at blindside flanker in place of Tommy Reffell and Joe Roberts enters the fray for the first time in the championship on the wing.

Gareth Anscombe continues at fly-half, while Jarred Evans will likely be deployed off the bench to up the tempo further in the closing stages.

For England, hunting a first title since 2000, head coach Steve Borthwick has made an eye-catching nine changes to the 23.

Some are injury-enforced. Wing Tom Roebuck returns in place of Ollie Lawrence who ruptured his achilles against Italy and is now destined to miss out on the British and Irish Lions this summer.

Most are tactical. Flanker Ben Curry replaces number eight Tom Willis in the back row, Luke Cowan-Dickie swaps with Test centurion Jamie George at hooker, Tommy Freeman steps into the outside centre berth left by Lawrence and Elliot Daly starts on the wing.

The head coach has also called up under-20 starlet Henry Pollock. The Northampton Saints flanker could make his Test debut off the bench. Elsewhere, prop Will Stuart is set to earn his 50th cap and the ultra-experienced fly-half George Ford could nudge his tally up to 99 as a replacement.

It's all to play for—at least until France vs Scotland kicks off on Saturday evening. Read on to discover how to watch Wales vs England live streams, and watch the 2025 Six Nations championship wherever you are in the world – including our guide to free options.

FREE Wales vs England live streams

Where to watch Wales vs England live streams for FREE

If you're in the U.K., you can catch all 15 matches of the 2025 Six Nations Championship, including Wales vs England, via free-to-air live streams.

Every game will be shown on BBC or ITV, as well as via their streaming services BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Just make sure you have a valid U.K. TV license. Wales vs England is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The tournament is also free to watch in Ireland, with RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Play sharing the matches. Wales vs England will be on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play.

But what if you're caught short overseas during the tournament? Rest at ease, you can watch every kick, pass, tackle and try via a VPN instead.

NordVPN is the gold standard, but we've also highlighted other options in our best VPN services list. Scroll on to see how it works.

How to watch Wales vs England live streams from anywhere

Overseas and blocked from streaming Wales vs England like you would at home? We've got a hack for that. You can still catch all the action thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

This clever software makes your device appear to be back in your home country, even if you're soaking up the rays on the other side of the world. Simply set it up, then sit back and tune into the rugby like you usually would.

Right now, NordVPN is our number one choice for best VPN – find out more in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K., but still want to watch on BBC iPlayer, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice and watch the rugby as usual.

How to watch Wales vs England live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Peacock, NBC's streaming service, has the rights to show every game of the 2025 Six Nations championship in the U.S., including Wales vs England.

Subscriptions start from just $7.99 per month (or $79.99 for the year). Select matches also scheduled to be shown on the network's CNBC channel, but check local listings for the matches and times as they aren't all live.

Already subscribed to Peacock but outside the U.S. right now? That's when a VPN like NordVPN will help make sure you don't miss a minute of the 2025 Six Nations.

In addition to showing every 2025 Six Nations rugby match, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy TV. The best Peacock shows include classics like "The Office", plus new shows like "The Traitors U.S."

How to watch Wales vs England live streams for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As in previous years, coverage of the 2025 Six Nations championship will be shared between the BBC and ITV in the U.K.

The BBC has the rights to Wales vs England – they will be showing all of Wales' home matches during the tournament.

That means you can watch Saturday's match live on BBC One and via BBC iPlayer, which are both free with a valid TV license.

Away from home? You can still catch all the action using a VPN, such as our top pick: NordVPN.

How to watch Wales vs England live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soaking up the sun Down Under? Rugby fans in Australia can watch Wales vs England on Stan Sport, with plans starting from $15 per month for the sport add-on (on top of a regular Stan subscription at $12 a month).

Traveling overseas? We've got you. You can watch all the 2025 Six Nations via a VPN. Our number one VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you can take your pick from our best VPN services list.

How to watch Wales vs England live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Watching from the rugby heartland of New Zealand? You can catch Wales vs England via Sky Sport NZ. A monthly subscription costs $42, or it's $499.99 for a whole year.

Kick-off will be at 5:45 a.m NZDT on Sunday.

Not home right now? You can still tune into the 2025 Six Nations live streams by using one of the best VPN services around, such as NordVPN.

Other 2025 Six Nations fixtures

All times GMT

Round 5

Saturday, March 15

Italy v Ireland, Stadio Olimpico at 2:15 p.m.

Wales v England, Principality Stadium at 4:45 p.m.

France v Scotland, Stade de France at 8 p.m.

