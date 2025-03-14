Italy vs Ireland live streams: how to watch the 2025 Six Nations online, team news, form guide, players to watch

Having had the Grand Slam unceremoniously snatched from their grasp by a rampant France in round four, Ireland head to Italy knowing the fate of the tournament is out of their hands.

A win with a four-try bonus point would leave them on 19 points, meaning a historic three-peat of back-to-back titles is still in play. Yet both England and France could eclipse that by close of play on Saturday evening.

Italy, meanwhile, are playing to avoid the dreaded Wooden Spoon, having picked up that unwanted accolade in eight of the past nine seasons. Whatever happens, it's certain to be an enthralling triple header on Six Nations Super Saturday.

Here's how you can watch Italy vs Ireland live streams anywhere in the world with a VPN, and potentially for free.

Italy vs Ireland 2025 Six Nations live stream details, dates, times and TV channels The Italy vs Ireland live streams kick-off is scheduled for 2:15 p.m GMT on Saturday, March 15. That's 7:15 a.m PT / 10:15 a.m ET / 1:15 a.m AEDT (Sunday).



• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.) / Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

• AUS — Stan

• U.S. — Peacock

Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada has rung the changes after the Azzurri's 47-24 defeat to England last weekend. Manuel Zuliani earns a start in the back row instead of captain Michele Lamaro. The brick wall-esque Juan Ignacio Brex will lead the team from inside centre.

Dino Lamb returns in the second row, with Simone Ferrari and Gianmarco Lucchesi drafted into the front.

Having dominated the championship for three rounds, last Saturday's 27-42 defeat to France was not in the script for Easterby's side—especially as it was the last home match for departing trio Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray and Cian Healy.

O'Mahony and Murray have a chance to set the record straight off the bench in Rome, but, with Tadhg Furlong dislodging Healy from the squad, it means the prop forward exits the stage with 137 appearances. That makes him the most capped Irishman in Test history.

Elsewhere, Mack Hansen and James Lowe return on the wings, Garry Ringrose partners Robbie Henshaw in midfield, Jack Conan starts at blindside flanker and Jack Crowley takes the reins at fly-half.

Regardless of the results in Cardiff and Paris later, this will be the last chance for many of the Irish to stake their claim for British and Irish Lions selection, so expect a full throttle performance from minutes one to 80.

Read on to discover how to watch Italy vs Ireland live streams, and watch the 2025 Six Nations championship wherever you are in the world—including our guide to free options.

FREE Italy vs Ireland live streams

Where to watch Italy vs Ireland live streams for FREE

If you're in the U.K., you can catch all 15 matches of the 2025 Six Nations Championship, including Italy vs Wales, via free-to-air live streams.

Every game will be shown on BBC or ITV, as well as via their streaming services BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Just make sure you have a valid U.K. TV license. Italy vs Ireland is on ITV and ITVX.

The tournament is also free to watch in Ireland, with RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Play sharing the matches. Italy vs Ireland will be on the Virgin Media channel and Virgin Media Play.

But what if you're caught short overseas during the tournament? Rest at ease, you can watch every kick, pass, tackle and try via a VPN instead.

How to watch Italy vs Ireland live streams from anywhere

Overseas and blocked from streaming Italy vs Ireland like you would at home? We've got a hack for that. You can still catch all the action thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

This clever software makes your device appear to be back in your home country, even if you're soaking up the rays on the other side of the world. Simply set it up, then sit back and tune into the rugby like you usually would.

How to watch Italy vs Ireland live streams in the U.S.

Peacock, NBC's streaming service, has the rights to show every game of the 2025 Six Nations championship in the U.S., including Italy vs Ireland.

Subscriptions start from just $7.99 per month (or $79.99 for the year). Select matches also scheduled to be shown on the network's CNBC channel, but check local listings for the matches and times as they aren't all live.

Already subscribed to Peacock but outside the U.S. right now? That's when a VPN like NordVPN will help make sure you don't miss a minute of the 2025 Six Nations.

In addition to showing every 2025 Six Nations rugby match, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy TV. The best Peacock shows include classics like "The Office", plus new shows like "The Traitors U.S."

How to watch Italy vs Ireland live streams for FREE in the U.K.

As in previous years, coverage of the 2025 Six Nations championship will be shared between the BBC and ITV in the U.K.

ITV has the rights to Italy vs Ireland – they will be showing all of Italy's home matches during the tournament.

That means you can watch Saturday's match live on ITV1 on TV, and also live and on-demand via the ITVX streaming service, which are both free with a valid TV license.

Away from home? You can still catch all the action using a VPN, such as our top pick: NordVPN.

How to watch Italy vs Ireland live streams in Australia

Soaking up the sun Down Under? Rugby fans in Australia can watch Italy vs Ireland on Stan Sport, with plans starting from $12 per month for the sport add-on (on top of a regular Stan subscription at $15 a month).

Traveling overseas? We've got you. You can watch all the 2025 Six Nations via a VPN. Our number one VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you can take your pick from our best VPN services list.

How to watch Italy vs Ireland live streams in New Zealand

Watching from the rugby heartland of New Zealand? You can catch Italy vs Ireland via Sky Sport NZ. A monthly subscription costs $42, or it's $499.99 for a whole year.

Kick-off will be at 3.15 a.m NZDT on Sunday.

Not home right now? You can still tune into the 2025 Six Nations live streams by using one of the best VPN services around, such as NordVPN.

Other 2025 Six Nations fixtures and results

All times GMT

Round 5

Saturday, March 15

Italy v Ireland, Stadio Olimpico at 2:15 p.m.

Wales v England, Principality Stadium at 4:45 p.m.

France v Scotland, Stade de France at 8 p.m.

