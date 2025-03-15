France vs Scotland live streams: how to watch the 2025 Six Nations online, team news, form guide, players to watch

Come kick-off on Saturday evening, France and Scotland will know exactly what is required of them. For the hosts, a record-levelling seventh Six Nations title, since Italy joined the party in 2000, could be sealed if Ireland and England slip up. More likely, victory by any margin will tie up the trophy.

For the Scots—if Ireland and England both lose—they'll simply need to win with a 103-point swing over their opponents to lift the cup. More realistically, the visitors could open the door for the Irish or English to claim the championship with success in Paris.

Whatever happens, it's certain to be an enthralling triple header on Six Nations Super Saturday. Here's how you can watch France vs Scotland live streams anywhere in the world with a VPN, and potentially for free. Here we'll show you how.

Bolstering their ranks, France welcome back veteran centre Gaël Fickou, in for the injured Pierre-Louis Barassi, who has missed the rest of the championship with a broken thumb. Fickou will draw level with Philippe Sella's record for Six Nations appearances on 50.

Behind the scrum, Maxime Lucu replaces Antoine Dupont who is ruled out for the foreseeable due to a torn ACL suffered against Ireland.

Elsewhere, head coach Fabien Galthie has stuck with the same pack and 7:1 split of forwards to backs on the bench, with scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec the solitary back replacement.

A shoo-in for player of the tournament, Louis Bielle-Biarrey continues on the left wing. The 21-year-old is virtually untouchable with seven tries and four try assists so far.

For Scotland, a championship that promised so much has once again passed them by, yet Gregor Townsend's charges can still leave their mark on the tournament with a strong performance in Paris. Victory, however unlikely, could even pave the way for an Ireland or England title.

Bidding to repeat their 2021 feat of an away win in the Stade de France, Townsend has made just two changes to the starting XV. Gregor Brown replaces Jonny Gray in the second row and number eight Matt Fagerson swaps with the injured Jack Dempsey.

Back row forwards Marshall Sykes and Ben Muncaster are set to earn their tournament debuts off the bench.

Read on to discover how to watch France vs Scotland live streams, and watch the 2025 Six Nations championship wherever you are in the world – including our guide to free options.

If you're in the U.K., you can catch all 15 matches of the 2025 Six Nations Championship, including France vs Scotland, via free-to-air live streams.

Every game will be shown on BBC or ITV, as well as via their streaming services BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Just make sure you have a valid U.K. TV license. France vs Scotland is on ITV and ITVX.

The tournament is also free to watch in Ireland, with RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Play sharing the matches. France vs Scotland will be on the Virgin Media channel and Virgin Media Play.

But what if you're caught short overseas during the tournament? Rest at ease, you can watch every kick, pass, tackle and try via a VPN instead.

NordVPN is the gold standard, but we've also highlighted other options in our best VPN services list. Scroll on to see how it works.

How to watch France vs Scotland live streams from anywhere

Overseas and blocked from streaming France vs Scotland like you would at home? We've got a hack for that. You can still catch all the action thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

This clever software makes your device appear to be back in your home country, even if you're soaking up the rays on the other side of the world. Simply set it up, then sit back and tune into the rugby like you usually would.

Right now, NordVPN is our number one choice for best VPN – find out more in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K., but still want to watch on ITVX, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice and watch the rugby as usual.

How to watch France vs Scotland live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Peacock, NBC's streaming service, has the rights to show every game of the 2025 Six Nations championship in the U.S., including France vs Scotland.

Subscriptions start from just $7.99 per month (or $79.99 for the year). Select matches also scheduled to be shown on the network's CNBC channel, but check local listings for the matches and times as they aren't all live.

Already subscribed to Peacock but outside the U.S. right now? That's when a VPN like NordVPN will help make sure you don't miss a minute of the 2025 Six Nations.

In addition to showing every 2025 Six Nations rugby match, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy TV. The best Peacock shows include classics like "The Office", plus new shows like "The Traitors U.S."

How to watch France vs Scotland live streams for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As in previous years, coverage of the 2025 Six Nations championship will be shared between the BBC and ITV in the U.K.

ITV has the rights to France vs Scotland – they will be showing all of France's home matches during the tournament.

That means you can watch Friday's match live on ITV1 on TV, and also live and on-demand via the ITVX streaming service, which are both free with a valid TV license.

Away from home? You can still catch all the action using a VPN, such as our top pick: NordVPN.

How to watch France vs Scotland live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soaking up the sun Down Under? Rugby fans in Australia can watch France vs Scotland on Stan Sport, with plans starting from $12 per month for the sport add-on (on top of a regular Stan subscription at $15 a month).

Traveling overseas? We've got you. You can watch all the 2025 Six Nations via a VPN. Our number one VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you can take your pick from our best VPN services list.

How to watch France vs Scotland live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Watching from the rugby heartland of New Zealand? You can catch France vs Scotland via Sky Sport NZ. A monthly subscription costs $42, or it's $499.99 for a whole year.

Kick-off will be at 9 a.m NZDT on Sunday.

Not home right now? You can still tune into the 2025 Six Nations live streams by using one of the best VPN services around, such as NordVPN.

Other 2025 Six Nations fixtures

All times GMT

Round 5

Saturday, March 15

Italy v Ireland, Stadio Olimpico at 2.15 p.m.

Wales v England, Principality Stadium at 4.45 p.m.

France v Scotland, Stade de France at 8 p.m.

