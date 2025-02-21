Ipswich vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Ipswich vs Tottenham live stream could see the Tractor Boys become the first promoted team in 15 years to pull off a Premier League double over Spurs — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Ipswich vs Tottenham live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels The Ipswich vs Tottenham live stream takes place on Saturday, February 22.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Ipswich, remarkably, have beaten Tottenham four times in a row, the latest of those a heroic away effort in November that secured their first victory of the season, courtesy of first-half strikes from Sammie Szmodics and Liam Delap. Ange Postecoglou's men proceeded to hammer Man City, then lose eight of their next 11 league games.

Green shoots are, however, beginning to emerge from the injury-exacerbated mess. The recent wins over Brentford and Man Utd were precious if unconvincing, James Maddison is back, and in Lucas Bergvall and Mathys Tel Tottenham have two rawly talented teenagers capable of getting fans out of their seats.

Curiously, Ipswich have a tendency of scoring first-half goals, while Spurs often only get going after the break.

Read on to find out how to watch Ipswich vs Tottenham live streams where you are. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Ipswich vs Tottenham live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Ipswich vs Tottenham live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, so ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Not sure which is right for you? Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market, and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Ipswich vs Tottenham as you would at home.

How to watch Ipswich vs Tottenham live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Ipswich vs Tottenham live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $45.99/month (up to half price for the first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $84.99/month, though it gives you 200+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're traveling outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch an Ipswich vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can you watch Ipswich vs Tottenham in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Ipswich vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K. That's because games that kick-off at 3 p.m. on a Saturday afternoon are subject to a TV blackout, to protect attendances elsewhere in the league pyramid.

Fans visiting the U.K. from abroad can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K., between Sky Sport, TNT Sports and Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Prime Video showed 20 games before the New Year.

How to watch Ipswich vs Tottenham live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Ipswich vs Tottenham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month, with $5 off your first month, or upgrade to premium for $42.99/month if you want to watch in 4K.

Canadians travelling abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Ipswich vs Tottenham live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Ipswich vs Tottenham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. An Optus subscription costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Ipswich vs Tottenham live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access an Ipswich vs Tottenham live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT on Sunday morning.

For those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport 1.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide