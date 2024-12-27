Iowa State vs Miami Pop-Tarts Bowl livestream: How to watch college football game online from anywhere

The Iowa State vs Miami State Pop-Tarts Bowl game is an exciting bowl game from the 2024 college football season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Iowa State vs Miami Pop-Tarts Bowl livestream, date, time, channels The Iowa State vs Miami Pop-Tarts game livestream is on Saturday, December 28.

► Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 29)

The Miami Hurricanes, the 13th-ranked team in the country, battle the Iowa State Cyclones in this Saturday's Pop-Tarts Bowl. The Hurricanes enjoyed a solid season under head coach Mario Cristobal. They finished 10-2, netting third place in the ACC standings and going undefeated at home.

They will be keen to end the season on a high with a win in this bowl game. The headline news for Miami is that starting quarterback Cam Ward will play.

Ward has enjoyed a terrific season; his NFL Draft stock has skyrocketed due to his excellent performances.

Many draft-eligible players have recently opted against playing in a bowl game, but Ward did not want to miss one final game with his teammates.

A strong performance may enhance Ward's prospects as the first quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Cyclones finished their regular-season campaign with a 10-3 record and ended the season ranked 18th. Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht will return to his home state, eager to put on a show for his teammates, friends, and family.

Head coach Matt Campbell is 2-4 in bowl games as coach of the Cyclones and will need a big performance from his players. The bookmakers have Iowa as a three-point underdog for this game.

How to watch Iowa State vs Miami Pop-Tarts Bowl livestream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or one of the services below and watch the Iowa State vs Miami Pop-Tarts bowl game livestream.

How to watch Iowa State vs Miami Pop-Tarts Bowl livestream in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Iowa State vs Miami Pop-Tarts Bowl livestream is on ABC. That means it is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas, and it is typically available with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package is just $45.99 per month and comes with more than 30 channels, including TNT. You can also opt for Sling Blue, starting at just $50.99 a month. Just be sure to check that ABC is available in your zip code before signing up.

Or, for $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ESPN, all the broadcast networks and more.

How to watch Iowa State vs Miami Pop-Tarts Bowl livestream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch select college football live streams over the air for free.

How to watch Iowa State vs Miami Pop-Tarts Bowl livestream in the U.K.

U.K. fans can watch the Iowa State vs Miami Pop-Tarts Bowl game livestream on Sky Sports. The game will be accessible on Sky Sports Mix at 8:30 p.m. GMT on Saturday, December 28.

If you want this game and other select NCAA football games, you can add Sky Sports to an existing Sky subscription for £22/month.

Sky Glass is another option for watching NCAA and NFL football in the U.K. This service gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky subscription on top of that.

If you're currently an American in the U.K., and can't access Sky Sports, don't worry. You can use NordVPN to watch the Iowa State vs Miami Pop-Tarts Bowl game livestream from abroad.

How to watch Iowa State vs Miami Pop-Tarts Bowl livestream in Australia

In Australia, the Iowa State vs Miami Pop-Tarts Bowl livestream will be shown on Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports gives you ESPN coverage of both college football and NFL live streams, with a few games on offer each week. Kayo Sports will have access to this game and all College Football Playoff and Bowl games this season through its ESPN deal.

Of course, if you're in Australia, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.

How to watch Iowa State vs Miami Pop-Tarts Bowl livestream in Canada

If you're in Canada, the Iowa State vs Miami Pop-Tarts Bowl livestream will be on TSN2. TSN has a monopoly on college football so this is essentially your only option for watching games this season

Among the best streaming services we've tested, the only one that may offer games is Fubo, which has a pretty deep live sports selection and operates in Canada. Unfortunately, at this time we cannot confirm that Fubo will offer any college football livestreams in Canada like it does in the U.S.

Of course, if you're in Canada, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.

