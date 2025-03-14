Indian Wells women’s semi-finals: how to watch tennis live streams online
Defending champion Iga Swiatek has powered her way into the final four — here's how to catch the Indian Wells Open online
We’ve reached the business end of the Indian Wells tournament as just four players remain. Defending champion Iga Swiatek plays rising Russian star Mirra Andreeva before Australian Open champion Madison Keys takes on top seed Aryna Sabalenka.
Read on and we'll show you how to watch the 2025 Indian Wells women’s semi-finals from anywhere with a VPN.
► Date: Friday, March 14
► Start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ADST (Sat)
• U.S. — Tennis Channel via Sling or Fubo
• UK — Sky Sports
• AUS — beIN Sports (7-day trial)
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free
Indian Wells always attracts a high-quality field so it is no surprise to see four of the world’s very best players in the semi-finals. First up on Court 1 is defending champion and second seed Swiatek who has been in sensational form in California. The Pole has yet to drop a set and cruised past eighth seed Qinwen Zheng in the quarter-finals.
However, she now faces a huge test against teen sensation Andreeva. The 17-year-old triumphed in Dubai earlier this year and has also yet to drop a set at Indian Wells, with her most impressive performance coming as she cruised past Elena Rybakina 6-1 6-2.
The second semi-final is equally mouthwatering as it pits world number one Sabalenka against home favorite Keys. A rematch of the Australian Open final, the Belarusian will be seeking revenge for her loss in Melbourne but will face an opponent in the form of her life and playing in front of a home crowd.
You won’t want to miss any of the action so read on for all of the TV and streaming details and how you can watch the Indian Wells women’s semi-finals from anywhere.
Watch the 2025 Indian Wells women's semi-finals from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the tennis on your usual subscription?
You can still watch Indian Wells live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to beIN sports or another service and watch Indian Wells.
How to watch the 2025 Indian Wells women's semi-finals online in the U.S.
Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2025 Indian Wells women's semi-finals.
The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.
If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange to watch the Tennis Channel. It costs from $45.99/month and includes dozens of other great channels. New users get a 50% discount on their first month, too.
How to watch 2025 Indian Wells women's semi-finals live streams in the U.K.
Sky Sports will be showing all the action from Indian Wells in the UK, including the women's semi-finals, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Tennis.
Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.
Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.
If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.
All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow the 2025 Indian Wells tournament live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
Watch Indian Wells women's semi-finals live streams in Australia
Tennis fans in Australia can watch every Indian Wells match including the women's semi-finals, on beIN Sports.
To access beIN sports you will have to pay $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream the BNP Paribas Open 2025.
Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.
More from Tom's Guide
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a wide range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo and FourFourTwo. Having covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open to the London Olympics and F1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains soccer – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Ipswich vs Nottm Forest live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online
Man City vs Brighton live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online