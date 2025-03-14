Indian Wells women’s semi-finals: how to watch tennis live streams online

We’ve reached the business end of the Indian Wells tournament as just four players remain. Defending champion Iga Swiatek plays rising Russian star Mirra Andreeva before Australian Open champion Madison Keys takes on top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the 2025 Indian Wells women’s semi-finals from anywhere with a VPN.

Indian Wells always attracts a high-quality field so it is no surprise to see four of the world’s very best players in the semi-finals. First up on Court 1 is defending champion and second seed Swiatek who has been in sensational form in California. The Pole has yet to drop a set and cruised past eighth seed Qinwen Zheng in the quarter-finals.

However, she now faces a huge test against teen sensation Andreeva. The 17-year-old triumphed in Dubai earlier this year and has also yet to drop a set at Indian Wells, with her most impressive performance coming as she cruised past Elena Rybakina 6-1 6-2.

The second semi-final is equally mouthwatering as it pits world number one Sabalenka against home favorite Keys. A rematch of the Australian Open final, the Belarusian will be seeking revenge for her loss in Melbourne but will face an opponent in the form of her life and playing in front of a home crowd.

You won’t want to miss any of the action so read on for all of the TV and streaming details and how you can watch the Indian Wells women’s semi-finals from anywhere.

Watch the 2025 Indian Wells women's semi-finals from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the tennis on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Indian Wells live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to beIN sports or another service and watch Indian Wells.

How to watch the 2025 Indian Wells women's semi-finals online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2025 Indian Wells women's semi-finals.

The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange to watch the Tennis Channel. It costs from $45.99/month and includes dozens of other great channels. New users get a 50% discount on their first month, too.

How to watch 2025 Indian Wells women's semi-finals live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports will be showing all the action from Indian Wells in the UK, including the women's semi-finals, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Tennis.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow the 2025 Indian Wells tournament live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Indian Wells women's semi-finals live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in Australia can watch every Indian Wells match including the women's semi-finals, on beIN Sports.

To access beIN sports you will have to pay $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream the BNP Paribas Open 2025.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

More from Tom's Guide