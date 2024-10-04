Everton vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Everton vs Newcastle live stream has a recent history of producing drama — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Everton vs Newcastle live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Everton vs Newcastle live stream takes place on Saturday, October 5.

► Time: 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 a.m. AEST (Oct. 6)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling TV or Fubo / Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Everton’s long rumbling takeover appears to be now entering its final stretch, and the Toffees secured their first Premier League win of the season last weekend against Crystal Palace. Things are starting to look a little rosier for the blue half of Merseyside, and the visit of Newcastle will be welcome, as Everton have a solid recent record against the Magpies.

Newcastle’s last visit to Goodison Park saw them become the architects of their own downfall in a 3-0 defeat peppered with unforced errors. Newcastle will want to banish those demons but also prove that last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Man City, which saw a much-improved performance overall, wasn’t just a fluke.

Everton and Newcastle have produced some entertaining fixtures in recent seasons, so make sure you don’t miss this one. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Everton vs Newcastle live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Not sure which is right for you? So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Everton vs Newcastle as normal.

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Everton vs Newcastle live stream on NBC, which is available with most cable TV packages and available to pull down with the best TV antennas.

If you're a cord cutter or don't have access to NBC, you also have the option to watch on the network's Peacock streaming service. Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

Alternatively, NBC is also in the channel line-ups of a good few of our picks for the best streaming services. That includes Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TV is the best value cable replacement of the lot from just $40/month and half price for your first month. Its Blue plan includes local NBC channels in a number of territories (double check that yours is included before you buy). Fubo is another great option, with in excess of 100 channels. Plans are pricier, starting from $79.99/month, but you can see what all the fuss is about with a 7-day free trial.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in select regions. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports hosts the Everton vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K. at 5:30 p.m. in the evening local time. It will go out on the provider's Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Everton vs Newcastle live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Everton vs Newcastle live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 57 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It currently costs $29.99/month, but you can save money by purchasing a quarterly or annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $42.99/month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as an additional 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Everton vs Newcastle game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It usually costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229. But right now you can sign up to the monthly plan for half price — just $12.50.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access their Everton vs Newcastle live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year and kick-off is at 4:30 a.m. NZT early on Sunday morning.

Those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport Premier League.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.