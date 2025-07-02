Cricket fans will be hoping that the England vs India Second Test 2025 at Edgbaston is every bit as good as the cracking series opener at Headingley was. Can England establish a 2-0 series lead?

You can watch England vs India live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

England vs India 2nd Test live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Dates: Wednesday, July 2 to Sunday, July 6.

► Daily start times: 11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. ET. / 3 a.m. PT / 8 p.m. AEST / 3.30 p.m. IST

► U.S. — Willow TV via Sling TV

► U.K. — Sky Sports

► AUS — Kayo Sports (free trial)

Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's England's won the series opener, and the big news ahead of the 2nd Test in Birmingham is the continued absence of Jofra Archer.

India, meanwhile, have a bowling puzzle on their hands. Can they really risk resting Jasprit Bumrah when they are behind in the series?

Having lost the Headingley test, India have the challenge of drawing level in the series at a ground where they have never won a Test match. India have played eight previous tests in Birmingham and lost seven of them. Three of these defeats have been by an innings.

In Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and captain Shubman Gill, India have a strong top order. But the tourists are faced with the problem that plagued them in their last series, in Australia, of how to balance their side.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the England vs India 2nd Test online from anywhere in the world, and potentially for free.

Can you watch India vs England for free?

The 2nd Test won't be shown free on ICC.tv but cricket fans in Australia can watch the action live on Kayo Sports (7-day FREE trial).

Kayo – part of Fox Sports – will provide a high-quality live stream covering every ball. Just remember to use a VPN to unblock Kayo when traveling outside from Oz....

How to watch England vs India 2nd Test from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket on your usual subscription?

You can still watch live England vs India 2nd Test 2025 streams thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market:

How to watch England vs India 2nd Test in the U.S.

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing England vs India 2nd Test live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more, or as a standalone service.

Alternatively, you can get the England vs India test series through Sling TV. More on that below.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable OTT services out there, and it has an unbeatable deal for cricket fans. The Desi Binge Plus and Dakshin Flex plans get you a Willow TV subscription from just $10/month, with no need to sign up to the Blue or Orange bundles first. No long contracts either. Willow TV is where you'll find the lion's share of all the cricket live streams in the U.S. which means a Sling TV sub has everything more or less covered on its own. Result.

How to watch England vs India 2nd Test in Canada

In the Great White North, the England vs India test series will be shown on Willow just like south of the border.

Make sure to check your cable provider to see if it's available, or subscribe to the service's own streaming platform for $8.99/month or $79.99/year.

Outside Canada right now? Try using a VPN to unlock your home subscription services – we recommend NordVPN.

How to watch England vs India 2nd Test online in U.K.

Sky Sports has long been the exclusive place to watch cricket in the U.K. and this test series is no different. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Alternatively you can subscribe to a more flexible Now Sports Membership. Day passes cost £14.99, but to catch the full five days you will need a monthly membership coming in at £34.99.

To access your Now or Sky from outside the U.K, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch England vs India 2nd Test in Australia

The live action from Birmingham is being shown on Fox Sports 501 on TV in Australia.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports will also be showing this test match with commitment-free plans starting from $30/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, NBA Finals, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial (or your first month for $1) for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

How to watch England vs India 2nd Test in India

Indian fans looking to tune in to watch their team can stream the full five match series on the Sony Sports Network and JioHotstar.

Monthly subscriptions to Disney Plus Hotstar start from as little as Rs. 299 ($3.50), with yearly subscriptions from Rs. 899 ($10.41).

Those outside of India who want to watch the cricket can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action safely.

England vs India 2nd Test at Edgbaston: Team News

England have picked an unchanged side from Headingley. England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

India squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

1st Test at Headingley - England won by 5 wickets

July 2-6: 2nd Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham July 10-14: 3rd Test at Lord’s, London

3rd Test at Lord’s, London July 23-27: 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester

4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester July 31-August 4: 5th Test at The Oval, London

What happened in the 1st Test? In the 1st Test, India set an unwelcome record of being only the side in first-class history – and it’s more than 60,000 games we're talking here – to score five individual centuries in a match yet lose. Only debutant Sai Sudharsan of the top five did not make a century, and Rishabh Pant made one in both innings.

