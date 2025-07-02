How to watch England vs India 2nd Test 2025: Live stream online from anywhere
England have opted for an unchanged team as they look to establish a 2-0 series lead
Cricket fans will be hoping that the England vs India Second Test 2025 at Edgbaston is every bit as good as the cracking series opener at Headingley was. Can England establish a 2-0 series lead?
You can watch England vs India live streams from anywhere with a VPN.
► Dates: Wednesday, July 2 to Sunday, July 6.
► Daily start times: 11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. ET. / 3 a.m. PT / 8 p.m. AEST / 3.30 p.m. IST
► U.S. — Willow TV via Sling TV
► U.K. — Sky Sports
► AUS — Kayo Sports (free trial)
► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free
Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's England's won the series opener, and the big news ahead of the 2nd Test in Birmingham is the continued absence of Jofra Archer.
India, meanwhile, have a bowling puzzle on their hands. Can they really risk resting Jasprit Bumrah when they are behind in the series?
Having lost the Headingley test, India have the challenge of drawing level in the series at a ground where they have never won a Test match. India have played eight previous tests in Birmingham and lost seven of them. Three of these defeats have been by an innings.
In Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and captain Shubman Gill, India have a strong top order. But the tourists are faced with the problem that plagued them in their last series, in Australia, of how to balance their side.
Read on and we'll show you how to watch the England vs India 2nd Test online from anywhere in the world, and potentially for free.
Can you watch India vs England for free?
The 2nd Test won't be shown free on ICC.tv but cricket fans in Australia can watch the action live on Kayo Sports (7-day FREE trial).
Kayo – part of Fox Sports – will provide a high-quality live stream covering every ball. Just remember to use a VPN to unblock Kayo when traveling outside from Oz....
How to watch England vs India 2nd Test from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket on your usual subscription?
You can still watch live England vs India 2nd Test 2025 streams thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too.
Mega deal: New subscribers in the U.S and U.K can get a free Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50 on selected NordVPN plans.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming site or app and watch cricket live streams as if you were back at home.
How to watch England vs India 2nd Test in the U.S.
Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing England vs India 2nd Test live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more, or as a standalone service.
Alternatively, you can get the England vs India test series through Sling TV. More on that below.
Sling TV is one of the most affordable OTT services out there, and it has an unbeatable deal for cricket fans. The Desi Binge Plus and Dakshin Flex plans get you a Willow TV subscription from just $10/month, with no need to sign up to the Blue or Orange bundles first. No long contracts either. Willow TV is where you'll find the lion's share of all the cricket live streams in the U.S. which means a Sling TV sub has everything more or less covered on its own. Result.
How to watch England vs India 2nd Test in Canada
In the Great White North, the England vs India test series will be shown on Willow just like south of the border.
Make sure to check your cable provider to see if it's available, or subscribe to the service's own streaming platform for $8.99/month or $79.99/year.
Outside Canada right now? Try using a VPN to unlock your home subscription services – we recommend NordVPN.
How to watch England vs India 2nd Test online in U.K.
Sky Sports has long been the exclusive place to watch cricket in the U.K. and this test series is no different. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.
Alternatively you can subscribe to a more flexible Now Sports Membership. Day passes cost £14.99, but to catch the full five days you will need a monthly membership coming in at £34.99.
To access your Now or Sky from outside the U.K, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.
How to watch England vs India 2nd Test in Australia
The live action from Birmingham is being shown on Fox Sports 501 on TV in Australia.
Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports will also be showing this test match with commitment-free plans starting from $30/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, NBA Finals, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.
There's also a 7-day FREE trial (or your first month for $1) for anybody who hasn't used the service before.
Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.
How to watch England vs India 2nd Test in India
Indian fans looking to tune in to watch their team can stream the full five match series on the Sony Sports Network and JioHotstar.
Monthly subscriptions to Disney Plus Hotstar start from as little as Rs. 299 ($3.50), with yearly subscriptions from Rs. 899 ($10.41).
Those outside of India who want to watch the cricket can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action safely.
England vs India 2nd Test at Edgbaston: Team News
England have picked an unchanged side from Headingley. England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.
India squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.
England v India: 2025 Test series dates and results
- 1st Test at Headingley - England won by 5 wickets
- July 2-6: 2nd Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham
- July 10-14: 3rd Test at Lord’s, London
- July 23-27: 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester
- July 31-August 4: 5th Test at The Oval, London
What happened in the 1st Test?
In the 1st Test, India set an unwelcome record of being only the side in first-class history – and it’s more than 60,000 games we're talking here – to score five individual centuries in a match yet lose. Only debutant Sai Sudharsan of the top five did not make a century, and Rishabh Pant made one in both innings.
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on DAZN
- The best streaming VPN
- How to watch cricket online with Sling
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Roderick is a freelance sports journalist and a crossword complier. He is the author of six books, including the critically acclaimed comic golf novel Summer At Tangents, which was named one of Country Life magazine's Books of The Year. He has also written five non-fiction books including: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder. An erratic fast bowler in his youth, as he aged he became an erratic medium pacer. His last wicket was a stumping, which made him decide it was time to retire. He now occasionally plays for the MCC – but for their golf team. He is a member of Trevose and has played golf in around two dozen countries.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.