England vs Finland live stream: How to watch UEFA Nations League game online

The England vs Finland live stream presents an opportunity for the Three Lions to take control of their UEFA Nations League group by defeating a struggling Finnish team at Wembley — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

England vs Finland live stream, Date, Time, Channels The England vs Finland live stream takes place on Tuesday, September 10.

► Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 4:45 a.m. AEST (Sept. 11)

• WATCH FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• USA — Watch on FOX via Sling

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Lee Carsley made the perfect start as interim manager as he guided England to a comfortable 2-0 win in Ireland. Anthony Gordon and Jack Grealish were particularly impressive and may well have another opportunity to shine, while Angel Gomes and Morgan Gibbs-White will hope for more involvement after making their debuts in Dublin.

England will start as huge favorites against a Finnish side that lost 3-0 to Greece and have little to cheer in 2024. Markku Kanerva’s team failed to qualify for Euro 2024 after losing 4-1 to Wales in the first round of the play-offs. Despite a poor run of results, they do have some quality in Rennes midfielder Glen Kamara, while former Norwich striker Teemu Pukki is always a threat in front of goal.

Can England maintain their record of never losing to Finland? Tune in to find out and read on to find out how to watch England vs Finland live streams where you are.

How to watch England vs Finland in the U.K. for FREE

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of this UEFA Nations League game without spending a penny. That's because England vs Finland will be broadcast and streamed for FREE.

The full game will be televised via ITV1 with an online stream available on ITVX so you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for theEngland vs Finland live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service is NordVPN.

How to watch England vs Finland from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch England vs Finland live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Not sure which is right for you? So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get up to 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view your usual service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service that's showing the soccer and watch England vs Finland as normal.

How to watch England vs Finland in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch England vs Finland on FOX Sports 2 or the Fox Sports website with a valid login. FS1 may be included in your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $45 per month with a discounted first month. It comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling) and FS1.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX and FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the England vs Finland live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch England vs Finland in Canada

Canadians can watch England vs Finland, along with every other Nations League game, on sports streaming specialist DAZN.

After a recent price rise, DAZN now costs $34.99/month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or £299 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch England vs Finland in Australia

Aussies can watch the England vs Finland game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all UEFA Nations League games in the current cycle (as well as every single Premier League game).

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch England vs Finland in New Zealand

Kiwis can access an England vs Finland live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

For those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport 3 and via the Sky Sport Go app for subscribers.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

