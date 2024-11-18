Where to watch Cowboys vs Texans live stream: How to watch NFL game online from anywhere

The Cowboys vs Texans live stream is set to be a giant Lone Star State showdown. The Texans have lost two consecutive games, while the Cowboys' season is in a tailspin. State bragging rights and so much more is on offer in this matchup — and you can watch Cowboys vs Texans live from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

Cowboys vs Texans live stream, date, time and channels The Cowboys vs Texans live stream takes place on Monday, November 18.

► Time: 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST (Nov. 19) / 10:15 a.m. AEST (Nov. 19)

• FREE STREAM — Watch on My5 (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on ABC/ESPN/ESPN2 via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The ailing Houston Texans travel to Arlington for a critical showdown against their in-state rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. The Texans have long played second fiddle to the Cowboys, who have more Super Bowl titles, fans, and a bigger global presence.

But the Texans boast the better record coming into this matchup. At 6-4, the Texans are top of the AFC South and control their playoff destiny. Conversely, the Cowboys are reeling at 3-6 and have lost star quarterback Dak Prescott to injury.

Both teams head into this game in bad form. Houston has lost their last two, including an inexplicable collapse from 23-9 to lose 26-23 to the Detroit Lions. The Cowboys also lost last week and desperately require a win to silence the critics.

We have all the information on how to watch Cowboys vs Texans below, and all of this season's football with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

FREE Cowboys vs Texans live streams

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you can tune into free Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans coverage. That's because the game is being broadcast on free-to-air Channel 5 and streamed fore FREE on My5 (registrating required).

But what if you're based in the U.K. but aren't at home to catch that free Cowboys vs Texans stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the game for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it using a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch Cowboys vs Texans from anywhere

How to watch Cowboys vs Texans in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Dallas vs Houston live stream is on ABC, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages. The Manningcast with Peyton and Eli is on ESPN2.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month (depending on your location) and comes with more than 40 channels, including FOX. Fubo is another option for this game. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including FOX, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Orange starts at $40/month and has ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, while Sling Blue streams your local ABC, FOX and NBC channels (availability varies by market) as well as NFL Network. You can combine both plans for as little as $55.

Limited time offer: Get your first month of Sling for 50% off for a limited time.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of top channels, including FOX, FS1, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NBC and NFL Network.

How to watch Cowboys vs Texans live streams in the U.K.

As mentioned above, the Cowboys vs Texans live stream will be shown for free on Channel 5 and My5 in the U.K..

NFL Game Pass is also providing coverage of the Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans game. NFL Game Pass is currently discounted by 50% to £39.99 for the season (some blackout restrictions apply).

Sky Sports NFL will also broadcast the game live.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Cowboys vs Texans live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Cowboys vs Texans live stream will be shown on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Cowboys vs Texans, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

The Cowboys vs Texans live stream, along with every game of the season, will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Cowboys vs Texans live streams in Canada

There are a few options for watching Cowboys vs Texans live streams in Canada.

The game will be shown on TSN1, TSN4 and CTV Network. If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

DAZN, however, will live stream Cowboys vs Texans, along with every game of the NFL season.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$34.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, try an annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

