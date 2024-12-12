Chelsea vs Brentford live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Chelsea vs Brentford live stream serves up a West London derby that Thomas Frank's Bees have had much the better of in recent seasons. Brentford have won three of their past five meetings, drawing the other two — and here's how to watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Chelsea vs Brentford live stream, date, time, channels The Chelsea vs Brentford live stream takes place on Sunday, December 15.

► Time: 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Monday)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

However, the contrast in Brentford's home and away form this season has been genuinely jaw-dropping. At home they're unbeaten, and have taken 22 points from a possible 24. On the road they remain winless, with one measly point from a possible 21. It's not as if Frank has been making wholesale changes, either. They're the same players; they're just not performing away from the G-Tech.

Amid the travails of Man City and Arsenal, Chelsea have emerged as the closest challengers to Liverpool, with Enzo Maresca's men currently trailing the league leaders by four points, albet having played a game more. Their thrashing of Tottenham felt like a statement, but considering all of the previous false dawns over the past few seasons, it's too early to be getting carried away.

There are still serious question marks over Robert Sanchez and the central defenders du jour, though for the first time since joining the club, Jadon Sancho and Enzo Fernandez have started producing the goods.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brentford live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch your chosen Chelsea vs Brentford live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, so it's ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Chelsea vs Brentford as normal.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brentford live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Chelsea vs Brentford live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for your first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, but it gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Chelsea vs Brentford live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month.

Fubo has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Can you watch Chelsea vs Brentford in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Chelsea vs Brentford live stream in the U.K., because it hasn't been selected for broadcast.

Fans visiting the U.K. from abroad can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brentford live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Brentford live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beIN Sports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value, you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who want to access their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brentford live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Brentford game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It usually costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brentford live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Chelsea vs Brentford live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport Premier League.

Kick-off is at 8 a.m. NZDT on Monday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

