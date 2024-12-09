How to watch 'Pulisic' online — stream Christian Pulisic docuseries from anywhere

Few sportspeople warrant a biographical documentary at the mid-stage of their career, but Christian Pulisic is a fascinating figure, or at the very least an elite athlete who's had greatness thrust upon him, depending on your perspective.

A soccer-playing deity to swathes of Americans, Christian Pulisic has done more than most to popularize the sport in his homeland, and ahead of the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the U.S., this series promises to pull back the curtain on the man behind the Captain America fallacy.

Over recent months he's been tailed by a camera crew that takes man-marking to extreme lengths, while anecdotes from those who know him, most notably Jürgen Klopp, who managed Borussia Dortmund when Pulisic was first recruited to the club's youth ranks — he'd make his first-team debut under Thomas Tuchel — and his former AC Milan teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic will fill in the blanks.

What's truly compelling about Pulisic, however, is standing within the two worlds he straddles. As a Champions League winner with apparent Ballon d'Or aspirations, it may come as a surprise to some American viewers that the terms "Captain America" and "the LeBron James of soccer" have persistently tarnished his reputation in Europe.

"Pulisic" premieres on Monday, December 9, on Paramount Plus.

Two further episodes of the series will be released in January 2025, with subsequent episodes planned for later in the year, though we don't know how many in total.

