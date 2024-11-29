Brighton vs Southampton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Brighton vs Southampton live stream is a Friday night Premier League shootout between two South Coast sides at different ends of the table who both need a win — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Brighton vs Southampton live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Brighton vs Southampton live stream takes place Friday, November 29.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Saturday)

• FREE — Idman TV (Azerbaijan)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Brighton will go the heady heights of second in the table with a win after a superb start to the season. Fabian Hurzeler's high-pressing machine are seeking a third win in a row after back-to-back 2-1 victories over Manchester City and Bournemouth in which the returning center-forward Joao Pedro has excelled since recovering from injury. Unbeaten in six league games at the Amex this season, the Seagulls have European qualification in their sights.

Southampton need a win for vastly different reasons. The Saints have lost 10 of their 12 outings after winning promotion back into the Premier League, but head coach Russell Martin refuses to be swayed that his possession-hungry system is the way to go. To be fair to him, the Saints led top-of-the-table Liverpool with less than half an hour to go last weekend, Mateus Fernandes again impressing, and only a series of individual defensive errors prevented his side from picking up points. They have tasted defeat just once in their last six trips to East Sussex.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Can I watch Brighton vs Southampton for free? In Azerbaijan, state TV channel Idman TV provides free (geo-restricted) streams of a handful of Premier League games – including Brighton vs Southampton. No password/sign up. Traveling? Use NordVPN (save 71%) to unblock your usual Azerbaijani streaming service when traveling outside of Azerbaijan.

Watch Brighton vs Southampton from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Brighton vs Southampton live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Brighton vs Southampton and watch the game.

Watch Brighton vs Southampton in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brighton vs Southampton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Normally, Peacock's Premium tier, comes in at $7.99 a month – or $79.99 if you're prepared to pay upfront. But for Black Friday, you can sign up now and only pay $19.99 for the whole year. That works out at $1.66 a month and saves you $60 on the upfront fee. It's a great way to watch today's Premier League matches cheaply.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Brighton vs Southampton live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Get a year's Peacock for $19.99: In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

How to watch Brighton vs Southampton in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports is hosting the Brighton vs Southampton live stream in the U.K. at 8 p.m. in the evening local time. It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Brighton vs Southampton live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Brighton vs Southampton in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Brighton vs Southampton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Brighton vs Southampton in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Brighton vs Southampton game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Brighton vs Southampton in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access an Brighton vs Southampton live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport 4.

Kick-off is at 9 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

