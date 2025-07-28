This season's Premier League matches – EPL fixtures for 2025/26

The 2025/26 Premier League season is just around the corner and there is plenty to be excited about.

Liverpool are the defending champions and they will be aiming to go all the way again. Arsenal are desperate to finally get over the line after three consecutive runners-up finishes, while Man City are seeking to bounce back from an off-year last time out.

Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland are the promoted trio, with all three teams targeting survival. There are plenty of new players to look out for too, as well as a couple of managerial changes at Tottenham and Brentford.

Each matchday, we'll update this page with the day's fixtures, so you won't get caught offside! Think of us as your 12th man.

Read on if you want to know the latest Premier League matches

Opening weekend Premier League matches – Aug. 15 - Aug. 17

Saturday unless otherwise stated

► Liverpool vs Bournemouth

• Time: 8 p.m. BST (Friday) / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Saturday)

► Aston Villa vs Newcastle

• Time: 12.30 p.m. BST / 9.30 a.m. ET / 6.30 a.m. PT / 9.30 p.m. AEST (Saturday)

► Brighton vs Fulham

• Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7.00 a.m. PT / 12.00 a.m. AEST (Sunday)

► Sunderland vs West Ham

• Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7.00 a.m. PT / 12.00 a.m. AEST (Sunday)

► Tottenham vs Burnley

• Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7.00 a.m. PT / 12.00 a.m. AEST (Sunday)

► Wolves vs Man City

• Time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT / 2.30 a.m. AEST (Sunday)

► Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

• Time: 2 p.m. BST (Sunday) / 9 a.m. ET / 6.00 a.m. PT / 11 p.m. AEST

► Nottm Forest vs Brentford

• Time: 2 p.m. BST (Sunday) / 9 a.m. ET / 6.00 a.m. PT / 11 p.m. AEST

► Man Utd vs Arsenal

• Time: 4.30 p.m. BST (Sunday) / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT / 1.30 a.m. AEST (Monday)

► Leeds vs Everton

• Time: 8 p.m. BST (Monday) / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEST (Tuesday)

Opening weekend's big Premier League match

Man Utd vs Arsenal: Arsenal are fed up of being bridesmaids. Runners-up in three consecutive campaigns, the Gunners will hope it is fourth time lucky in 25/26. They begin their title challenge with a potentially tricky trip to Old Trafford, a ground they have struggled at even during the Mikel Arteta era.

Man Utd endured their worst season for decades last time out. Ruben Amorim needs a strong start as he aims to drag the Red Devils up the table. Will his team pick up three points on opening weekend?

What else should I know about the Premier League?

The Premier League (EPL) is the top tier of English football, established in 1992 after clubs broke away from the Football League First Division. It is widely regarded as the most-watched and lucrative football leagues in the world. It reaches 920 million homes in 189 countries.

The season runs from August to May. The league consists of 20 clubs, with each team playing 38 matches; two against each other team, one home and one away. Three points are awarded for a win, one point for a draw and none for a defeat.

The team with the most points at the end of the season is crowned champions. The teams who finish in the bottom three of the Premier League table, are relegated to the Championship – English football's second tier.

The fixtures for the 25/26 season were released on June 18, 2025 and are listed on the official Premier League fixtures page. The schedule is compiled by a computer. In every five-game sequence there must be no more than three home games per team. Clubs are usually paired with their local rivals to avoid, say, Man City and Man Utd both playing at home on the same weekend.

Premier League matches are always subject to change, with TV companies often moving matches for live coverage.

When are the international breaks?

Premier League international breaks took place on September 1-9, October 6-14 and November 10-18, 2025 for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

A further break is due to take place from March 23-31, 2026 to allow for the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-offs and other international games.

When does the Premier League season end?

The final round of Premier League games will be played on Sunday, May 24. All matches will kick off at the same time.

Tips on watching today's Premier League matches

In the U.S., fixtures are broadcast through NBC Sports (full list: NBC Sports Premier League schedule). Today's Premier League matches are live on a mixture of Peacock, NBC, and USA Network, as well as Telemundo and Universo (for Spanish-language broadcasts).

In the U.K., 215 out of 380 matches are shown live on Sky Sports. Most games are available via Sky Sports, while TNT Sports has the rights for 52 games. Note: 3pm kick-offs cannot be shown in the U.K. due to the blackout rule.

Every Premier League 25/26 game will be streamed live online somewhere in the world. The trick is in finding out where. Abroad? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming service from anywhere.

Premier League 2025-26 table as of Aug. 14

Swipe to scroll horizontally POS TEAM P G/D PTS 1 Arsenal 0 0 0 2 Aston Villa 0 0 0 3 Bournemouth 0 0 0 4 Brentford 0 0 0 5 Brighton & Hove Albion 0 0 0 6 Burnley 0 0 0 7 Chelsea 0 0 0 8 Crystal Palace 0 0 0 9 Everton 0 0 0 10 Fulham 0 0 0 11 Leeds 0 0 0 12 Liverpool 0 0 0 13 Man City 0 0 0 14 Man Utd 0 0 0 15 Newcastle 0 0 0 16 Nottm Forest 0 0 0 17 Sunderland 0 0 0 18 Tottenham 0 0 0 19 West Ham 0 0 0 20 Wolves 0 0 0