Brentford vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online

Sunday's Brentford vs Chelsea live stream serves up one of the most consistently competitive and entertaining London derbies in the Premier League — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Brentford vs Chelsea live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels The Brentford vs Chelsea live stream takes place on Sunday, April 6.

► Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 11 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Marc Cucurella was the pantomime villain in the reverse fixture in December, a 2-1 victory for Chelsea that snapped a five-game winless streak against their west London rivals. Going into Sunday's clash at Brentford Community Stadium, both Thomas Frank and Enzo Maresca have major issues to solve.

The Bees, who were unfortunate to lose to Newcastle in midweek, have now gone seven home league games without a win and 16 without a clean sheet, while the Blues, who are coming off a battling win over Tottenham, have lost each of their past four away league games.

While Chelsea's struggles can be partly explained by Cole Palmer's recent dip in productivity, Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo haven't let up for Brentford. Is an upturn in form overdue, or do their issues run deeper?

Read on to find out how to watch Brentford vs Chelsea live streams where you are. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription? You can still watch Brentford vs Chelsea live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software enables your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, so ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN, you can connect to servers across 110+ countries to access streaming services from different regions.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Brentford vs Chelsea as you would at home.

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea live streams in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Brentford vs Chelsea live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $46/month (often discounted for the first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're not bothered about watching the match live, a Brentford vs Chelsea replay will be available on Peacock from Monday.

If you're traveling outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Brentford vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $46/month. The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select regions. New subscribers get their first month at a discounted price.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Can I watch a Brentford vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Brentford vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K., as the match has not been selected by any of the broadcasters.

Those visiting the U.K. from abroad can unlock their usual streaming service by using a VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch the Brentford vs Chelsea live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month with $5 off your first month, or upgrade to premium for $42.99/month if you want to watch in 4K.

Canadians travelling abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the Brentford vs Chelsea game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. An Optus subscription costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $299.98.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea live streams in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Brentford vs Chelsea live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Kick-off is at 2 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Monday morning.

For those looking to watch live on TV, Brentford vs Chelsea will also be shown on Sky Sport 4.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

