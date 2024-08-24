Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream is a meeting between two sides that will be aiming to improve on their finishes from last season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream takes place on Sunday, August 25.

► Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 11 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Bournemouth started life without talismanic striker Dominic Solanke by securing a point away at Nottm Forest last weekend. Replacement signing Evanilson, picked up from Porto for nearly €50m, wasn't ready to play in that game, but should be raring to go here as the Cherries aim to record their first win of the season back on home soil.

Newcastle faced newly promoted Southampton to start their new campaign and had to play most of the game with 10 men after Fabian Schär was sent off, meaning the defender will miss this long trip to the south coast. The Magpies still managed to secure all three points, though, with Joelinton scoring from their only shot on target after a mistake by Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

The Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream is sure to be essential viewing. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Bournemouth vs Newcastle and watch the game.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch a Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports is hosting the Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K., so if you have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to Bournemouth vs Newcastle coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow a Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CA$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$59.97, which means you'll pay $19.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan, which costs CA$225 (that's CA$18.75 per month)

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to tap into their usual stream.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch a Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing AUD$24.99 per month. An Annual Pass is also available for AUD$229/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream via the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of NZ$29.99/week, NZ$49.99/month or NZ$499.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.