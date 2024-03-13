Bournemouth vs Luton Town live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Bournemouth and Luton Town meet again after this match was initially abandoned when Luton skipper Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch. It will likely be an emotional night — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Bournemouth vs Luton Town live stream, Date, Time, Channels Bournemouth vs Luton Town live streams will be available on Wednesday, March 13.

► Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 14)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Hatters have not won a match in any competition since the end of January, taking just two points from their last six league games. The Cherries, meanwhile, are on a similarly-poor run, having won just one of their last nine EPL fixtures.

One thing the home side will have to be aware of is the aerial power their opponents have. Only table-topping Arsenal have scored more headed goals than Luton Town this season.

In a huge blow to Rob Edwards, star striker Elijah Adebayo will not be available due to injury. Gabriel Osho is also out, but Teden Mengi is available for the visitors. Marcos Senesi is out for the hosts but Dominic Solanke should be back. His 14 goals have been crucial for Andoni Iraola’s teams.

There should be plenty of action in a match that has huge significance at the bottom end of the table. Read on to find out where to watch Bournemouth vs Luton Town live streams. Make sure you don’t miss any EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

Watch Bournemouth vs Luton Town from abroad

Bournemouth vs Luton Town live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Bournemouth vs Luton Town live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Watch Bournemouth vs Luton Town in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Bournemouth vs Luton Town live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Bournemouth vs Luton Town live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "Yellowstone," "30 Rock" and "Battlestar Galactica."

Can I watch Bournemouth vs Luton Town in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Bournemouth vs Luton Town live stream in the U.K. That's because the match originally took place during the long-standing Saturday afternoon 3 p.m. blackout, when no games are shown on live TV in order to protect attendances at stadiums around England.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has broadcast 20 matches.

Watch Bournemouth vs Luton Town in Canada

Canadians can watch a Bournemouth vs Luton Town live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

Watch Bournemouth vs Luton Town in Australia

Aussies can watch Bournemouth vs Luton Town live streams on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD per year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Watch Bournemouth vs Luton Town in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Bournemouth vs Luton Town live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.