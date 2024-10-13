Belgium vs France live stream: How to watch Nations League online and for free

The Belgium vs France live stream is a clash between two of the powerhouses of European football in the Nations League — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

Belgium vs France live stream, date, time and channels The Belgium vs France live stream takes place on Monday, October 14.

• Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT / 5:45 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 15)

• WATCH FREE — ViaPlay International YouTube Channel (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Les Bleus beat Israel 4-1 on Thursday night, their second win in the group stages of this competition. The Red Devils, meanwhile, could only muster a 2-2 draw with a stubborn Italy side reduced to 10 men during the first half. They did show some fight to get back into the game though, and they will need more of that to keep their chances of progressing in the Nations League alive.

When these sides last met back in September, Didier Deschamps’s men came out on top. They won 2-0 thanks to goals from Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembele. The French also won their Euro 2024 Last 16 tie. Things might be different for the Belgians on home turf in the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. Both managers have a huge amount of talent to draw upon, although Kylian Mbappe has not joined up with his fellow countrymen this international break. For the first time in 17 years, Jan Vertonghen will not be involved with Belgium - he retired from international football in July.

Make sure you don't miss any of the action. Read on to find out how you can watch the Belgium vs France live stream wherever you are.

Where to watch Belgium vs France for free

In the U.K. football fans can enjoy every moment of Belgium vs France for FREE on the ViaPlay International YouTube Channel. The channel also has a host of other Nations League games available to watch there.

If you happen to be abroad right now, you won’t miss out if you watch using one of the best VPNs. These allow you to watch your go-to streaming wherever you are in the world. Our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch Belgium vs France from anywhere

If you're not in your home country during Euro 2024 and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to YouTube and watch Belgium vs France live online.

How to watch France vs Belgium in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the France vs Belgium live stream is on Fox Sports 2 and the FOX website with a valid login (if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match). FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $45 per month with a discounted first month. It comes with more than 30 channels but you'll need the Sports Extra add-on ($11/month) for FS2.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX and FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

How to watch France vs Belgium in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. are very lucky as the Belgium vs France live stream is being shown for free on the ViaPlay International YouTube Channel.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Belgium vs France in Canada

Canadians can watch a Belgium vs France live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs CA$29.99 per month, although you can save a little by buying annually (CA$199.99). If you're not familiar with DAZN, it has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the great white north.

How to watch France vs Belgium in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch a Belgium vs France live stream via Optus Sport. It costs $24.99 AUD per month, or there's an Annual Pass for $199 AUD/year. Optus Sport can be accessed via a dedicated mobile app, and it's also on Chromecast and Apple TV. The service is also the home to Premier League football down under.

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on Optus Sport as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

How to watch France vs Belgium in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Belgium vs France live on Sky Sport 2.

Not at home and want to watch your usual streaming service from abroad? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.