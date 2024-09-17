AC Milan vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

The AC Milan vs Liverpool live stream is the definition of European soccer heritage, as San Siro serves up one of the most celebrated fixtures in Champions League history — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

AC Milan vs Liverpool live stream, Date, Time, Channels The AC Milan vs Liverpool live stream takes place on Tuesday, September 17.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Sep. 18)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

For Arne Slot, the honeymoon is over. The Dutchman essentially picked up where Jurgen Klopp left off, which was well and good when his tenure started with three routine victories, not so much now. The wastefulness and panic of old were on full display during the uninspired defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, leaving some onlookers to openly question when, or if, anything is actually going to change.

New Milan coach Paulo Fonseca was facing calls for the sack ahead of the Rossoneri's tension-busting 4-0 victory over Venezia at the weekend. It's going to take more than a thrashing of Serie A's bottom-most team to forget about the messy defeat and pair of draws that preceded it, but it's a start. Get the better of Liverpool, however, and he'll start feeling a whole lot better. Rafael Leao will surely be key to his plans on Tuesday night, not least because the swash-buckling winger will likely line up opposite the defensively suspect Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Tune in, and make sure you don’t miss any of the UCL action with our how to watch Champions League live streams guide.

Watch AC Milan vs Liverpool from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch AC Milan vs Liverpool live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. but want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing AC Milan vs Liverpool and watch the game.

Watch AC Milan vs Liverpool in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch AC Milan vs Liverpool live streams on Paramount Plus. It costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial that's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

Plus, for a limited time, annual plans start at $29.99 a year – 50% off the regular price. Offer ends September 23.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch AC Milan vs Liverpool live streams by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. With prices starting at $5.99 per month, get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

Watch AC Milan vs Liverpool in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fresh on the Champions League scene this season is Prime Video, which will exclusively live stream one game every Tuesday through the competition, up to and including the semi-final stage.

It has the rights to 17 games in total, including AC Milan vs Liverpool.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year, after a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial.

All other games on TNT Sports and Discovery Plus.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch AC Milan vs Liverpool live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch AC Milan vs Liverpool in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch an AC Milan vs Liverpool live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs CA$24.99 per month, although you can save a little by buying annually (CA$224.99). If you're not familiar with DAZN, it has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPNto make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the great white north.

Watch AC Milan vs Liverpool in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch AC Milan vs Liverpool live streams on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

Watch AC Milan vs Liverpool in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN is now the home of Champions League football for Kiwis. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year.

Watch AC Milan vs Liverpool in Ukraine

AC Milan vs Liverpool will be live on Megogo Football First and the Megogo streaming service in Ukraine. There's no free trial, but you do get your first 7 days for only 49 UAH (just over $1).

Traveling outside of Ukraine? Use NordVPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere in the world.