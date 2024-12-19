Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League game wherever you are

Today's Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream sees the league leaders travel to London desperate to preserve their lead at the top of the table after a couple of dissapointing draws. Spurs manager Ange Postecoglu will be looking for a statement win to spring into the rest of the season— and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Tottenham vs Liverpoo live stream takes place (Sunday, December 22).

► Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. AEDT (Monday)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Is there any team more consistently inconsistently than Tottenham? The North-Londoners stand on a frustrating 7 wins and 7 losses this season and have yet to record consecutive league victories. Having said that, they were hugely impressive in their last league outing, blowing away an admittedly poor Southampton with five goals in the first half. Will their form swing back the other way or perhaps that rout can be something to build from in the hectic festive schedule? Their most dangerous player right now is undoubtedly Dejan Kulusevski who will be looking to extend his scoring run to four in four games. Will he manage it?

Considering Arne Slot's Liverpool are top of the table, and regular rivals Manchester City are struggling, there is currently a lot of optimism on the red half of Merseyside. A 1-1 draw last week to Fulham may have dampened things slightly, especially with some lacklustre first half displays of late. As well as word-class captain Virgil Van Dijk at the back, the Reds currently have the competition's top scorer in lethal Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah. Can they keep their gap at the top?

Tune in to find out who emerges victorious. Read on to make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Tottenham vs Liverpool team news

Liverpool: Left back Andy Robertson will return for this game after being suspended in mid-week. Fellow defenders Connor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate are still injured.

Tottenham: Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is currently serving a suspension while goalkeepr Guglielmo Vicario is a long-term injury concern. Richarlison and Ben Davies are also injured.

Watch Tottenham vs Liverpool from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Tottenham vs Liverpool live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Tottenham vs Liverpool and watch the game.

Watch Tottenham vs Liverpool in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for your first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, but it gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select regions. New subscribers currently get their first month half price.

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool in the U.K.

Sky Sports is hosting the Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K. at 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon local time. It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool in Canada

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Tottenham vs Liverpool in Australia

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Liverpool game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Tottenham vs Liverpool in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport Premier League.

Kick-off is at 4.30 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

