Miami vs California livestream: How to watch college football Week 6 game online from anywhere

The Miami vs. California livestream in Week 6 of the 2024 college football season today

Miami vs California livestream, date, time and channels The Miami vs. California livestream is on Saturday, Oct. 5

► Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. BST (Oct. 6) / 1:30 p.m. AEST (Oct. 6)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling

Week 6 of college football brings us a first-time ACC conference match-up between Miami and California. Veterans of the ACC, the Miami Hurricanes are currently the No. 8 ranked team in college football and favorites to win the conference. Meanwhile, the ACC newcomer California Golden Bears are unranked despite a 3-1 record.

Miami is enjoying a renaissance of sorts. They're ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press college football poll for the first time since December 2020. Quarterback Cam Ward is a Heisman contender and a big reason why the Hurricanes are nationally relevant. Ward has thrown for 1,782 yards and 18 touchdowns through the first five games of the season, adding two rushing touchdowns and only throwing four interceptions.

The California Golden Bears are the new kids on the ACC block and they head into this weekend looking for respect. Despite a 3-1 record, they are unranked in national polls. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza and running back Jaivian Thomas will want to change that. Can they take down No. 8 Miami in their first ACC home game? Tune in to find out.

Make sure you don't miss Miami vs. California, or any of this season's college football with our 2024 college football livestreams guide.

How to watch Miami vs California from anywhere

How to watch Miami vs California in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Miami vs. California livestream is on ESPN.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package is just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels, including ESPN. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ESPN, all the broadcast networks and more.

How to watch Miami vs California livestreams in the U.K.

Unfortunately, you cannot watch this game in the U.K. Sky Sports typically offers select games from both the upcoming college football and NFL seasons, but Miami vs. California isn't currently scheduled to air.

Still, if you want to watch future NCAA football games, you can add Sky Sports to an existing Sky subscription for £22/month.

Sky Glass is another option for watching NCAA and NFL football in the U.K. This service gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky subscription on top of that.

How to watch Miami vs California livestreams in Australia

Unfortunately, the Miami vs. California livestream will not be shown on Kayo Sports in Australia. While Kayo Sports gives you ESPN coverage of both college football and NFL livestreams, with a few games on offer each week, this ESPN game is not one of the select few on offer this week.

How to watch Miami vs California livestreams in Canada

If you're in Canada, Miami vs. California will be on TSN2. TSN has a monopoly on college football so this is essentially your only option for watching games this season.

Among the best streaming services we've tested, the only one that may offer games is Fubo, which has a pretty deep live sports selection and operates in Canada. Unfortunately, at this time we cannot confirm that Fubo will offer any college football livestreams in Canada like it does in the U.S.

