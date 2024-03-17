How to watch Selection Sunday: live stream the March Madness 2024 regional line-ups and seedings

Notepads at the ready, because the madness is about to begin. Selection Sunday is the starting pistol for March Madness 2024, where the committee reveals every team that will compete in the men's and women's NCAA Division I basketball tournaments.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Selection Sunday 2024 from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

How to watch Selection Sunday live streams 2024: TV channel, date & time March Madness Selection Sunday 2024 is Sunday, March 17. ► Men's selection show: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on CBS (via Fubo or Paramount Plus)

► Women's selection show: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN (via Sling TV)

Of course, no Selection Sunday is complete without a little ill-conceived bracketology. Nobody, not anyone, has ever called an NCAA basketball tournament right because, according to the NCAA, there's a roughly one in 9 quintillian chance of doing so, but don't let that put you off. It's all part of the fun and, after all, you've got a system.

The winners of each of the 32 Division I postseason tournaments qualify automatically, and the selection committee decides who else has shown the potential to make their March Madness mark.

28 at-large bids will go straight into the First Round proper, while the remaining four spots will be contested by eight programs that will have to fight it out in the First Four mini-tournament.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Selection Sunday 2024 online, plus the full schedule.

Watch Selection Sunday 2024 in the U.S.

The men's selection show starts at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on Sunday, and is being shown on CBS. The women's selection show starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and is being shown on ESPN.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get every channel you need for March Madness through an OTT cable TV alternative. Games are split between TBS, TNT, TruTV and CBS.

Sling TV is one of the best value option. ESPN, TBS, TNT and TruTV are included in its Orange + Blue plan, with prices starting from $60/month and your first month half-price.

You can add CBS with a subscription to Paramount Plus Premium ($11.99 per month).

Together, those cost $71.99 per month – $41.99 for your first month – which is less than Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with live TV. We have more details on how to watch March Madness 2024 without cable at the best prices on our main event page.

You can get TBS, TNT and TruTV on the <a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sling TV Blue package. Sling Blue comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC (selected markets), ABC and Fox. New subscribers get 50% off their first month. If you want ESPN for the women's Selection Sunday event too, then you'll need the Orange + Blue package.

<a href="https://paramountplus.qflm.net/c/221109/175360/3065?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paramountplus.com%2F" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Paramount Plus with Showtime has your local CBS station's live feed. So, if you only want to tune into the men's college basketball Selection Sunday event in 2024, then this is the only streaming service you need. The Paramount Plus library includes TV hits like "Survivor" and "Big Brother", as well as originals like "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/frasier-revival-release-date-and-time-how-to-watch-online" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"">Frasier", "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/how-to-watch-1923-yellowstone-spinoff-online-release-date-and-time" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"">1923" and "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/star-trek-strange-new-worlds-season-2-premiere-just-hit-youtube-and-its-free-to-watch" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"">Star Trek: Strange New Worlds". The Showtime plan also comes with that network's shows, like "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/how-to-watch-billions-season-7-online-release-date-and-time" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"">Billions" and "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/how-to-watch-yellowjackets-season-2-showtime-release-date-and-time#:~:text=After%20premiering%20in%20November%202021,deep%20in%20the%20Canadian%20wilderness." data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"">Yellowjackets".

Watch Selection Sunday 2024 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show on your subscriptions?

You can still watch Selection Sunday live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

Can you watch Selection Sunday 2024 in the U.K.?

In the U.K., Sky Sports has the right to NCAA basketball, though it doesn't look like either of the selection shows are being televised.

You can still follow Selection Sunday live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

For general March Madness coverage, if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

Watch Selection Sunday 2024 in Canada

In Canada, TSN is showing both of the NCAA Division I basketball tournaments, though at the time of writing, the network has only confirmed that it will be showing the women's selection show.

If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Watch Selection Sunday 2024 in Australia

ESPN via Foxtel has the rights to March Madness in Australia, though at the time of writing it appears that only the women's selection show will be televised Down Under.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing March Madness, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.