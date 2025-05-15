How to watch PGA Championship 202: live stream golf online, TV channel

The PGA Championship, the second men’s golf Major of the season, typically features what many consider the season’s strongest field. All those in the top 100 of the world rankings qualify to play. LIV Golf also has 16 representatives in the 156-man field. You can watch PGA Championship 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

2025 PGA Championship: Live Streams, TV channel The PGA Championship is live from Quail Hollow starting Thursday May 15. Final round on Sunday, May 18

• U.S. — ESPN via Sling (Rounds 1 & 2), CBS/Paramount+ (Rounds 3&4)

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• AUS — Kayo Sports (7-day FREE trial)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 30-day trial.

Rory McIlroy heads into this week as the man to beat. Not only is he in prime form, with three wins already this season, including at the only Major so far, but he also has a winning record around the course.

Quail Hollow, the venue for this year’s PGA Championship, has been the regular host for the Wells Fargo Championship. McIlroy has won this four times. The only other man with multiple wins in this event is Max Homa, with two.

McIlroy became only the sixth man to win all four modern Majors when he won the Masters a few weeks ago. This ended his wait of 11 years to add the final part of his Grand Slam. Another who has long been one title short of a Grand Slam is Jordan Spieth – and the missing Major in his case is the PGA Championship.

Spieth has been within one title of a Grand Slam since winning The Open Championship in 2017. Will this week see him also compete a Grand Slam? It looks unlikely, as he has not won on Tour since April 2022, but far stranger things have happened.

Below is a complete guide to where to watch PGA Championship 2025 live streams, daily schedules.

Watch Rounds 1&2 LIVE with Sling TV (50% off)

Sling offers live TV packages that let you watch live golf, MLB, basketball, soccer and more, via the likes of ESPN, Golf Channel, NBC (in select cities) and USA Network. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Sling Blue half price making it a great way to watch much of the 2025 PGA Championship, plus highlights and previews.

Can I watch the PGA Championship for free?

In theory, you can watch the whole PGA Championships for free with Fubo (7-day free trial) in the States. There's also Kayo Sports' 7-day free trial in Australia.

Abroad? Use a VPN to access your usual free trial from anywhere in the world.

Watch PGA Championship 2025 live streams from anywhere

The 2025 PGA Championship live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch the PGA Tour thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software enables your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So it is ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

How to watch PGA Championship 2025 live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., TV coverage of the PGA Championship is split between, ESPN+, ESPN and CBS, with streams on their respective streaming services as well as TV. The splits are as follows (times in ET):

• Thursday – Friday: ESPN+ (7 a.m.-1 p.m.); ESPN (1 p.m.-7 p.m.)

• Saturday – Sunday: ESPN+ (8 a.m.-10 a.m.); ESPN (10 a.m.-1 p.m.); CBS (1 p.m.-7 p.m.)

If you already have these channels as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.

If not, try a cord-cutting TV service such as Sling TV, which comes with two plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue, both starting at $45.99. To get the Golf Channel you'll need the Sports Extra add-on, which is an additional $11 per month. Grab the Sling half-price discount on both plans.

Fubo (7-day free trial) is another cord-cutting streaming service through which you'll be able to watch the PGA Championship . Subscriptions to the Pro Plan cost $84.99 per month.

CBS will also have a live stream on its streaming platform Paramount Plus, where you'll need the Showtime plan, which starts at $12.99/month.

ESPN+ will also stream action from this year's championship but coverage is pretty limited. We'd combine Sling TV and Paramount Plus for the best PGA Championship coverage.

Anyone outside of the States who wants to watch their home golf coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream all the PGA Championship golf safely.

Where to watch PGA Championship 2025 live in the U.K.

All four days of the PGA Championship will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK, times in BST:

• Thursday: Sky Sports Golf (1 p.m.-12 a.m.) Sky Sports Main Event (1 p.m.-7.30 p.m.)

• Friday: Sky Sports Golf (1 p.m.-12 a.m.) Sky Sports Main Event (1 p.m.-7 p.m.)

• Saturday: Sky Sports Golf (3 p.m.-12 a.m.); Sky Sports Main Event (5 p.m.-12 a.m.)

• Sunday: Sky Sports Golf (4 p.m-12 a.m); Sky Sports Main Event (7.30 p.m-12 a.m.)

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the golf on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or if you don't want to commit to a full Sky package, Now offers no-contract Sports packages, starting at £14.99 for a day pass or £34.99 monthly.

Watch PGA Championship 2025 live streams in Australia

The live action from Quail Hollow is being shown on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. Kayo costs $25/month for Kayo Standard and $40/month for Kayo Premium, after a 7-day free trial.

• Round 1: Fox Sports 503 (Friday 3 a.m.-9 a.m.)

• Round 2: Fox Sports 503 (Saturday 3 a.m.-9 a.m.)

• Round 3: Fox Sports 503 (Sunday 3 a.m.-9 a.m.)

• Round 4: Fox Sports 503 (Monday 3 a.m.-9 a.m.)

Not in Oz right now? You'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access Kayo Sports when traveling abroad.

What is the format for the PGA Championship? The second Major of the year is played as a four-round individual strokeplay competition. There is a halfway cut: only the top 70 and ties go through to play the final two rounds.

