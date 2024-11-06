Galatasaray vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Europa League online

Tottenham face the Turkish champions in the intimidating atmosphere of Rams Park in the Europa League 2024/25 — and you can watch the Galatasaray vs Tottenham live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 5.45 p.m. GMT / 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT / 4.45 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 8)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus (free trial)

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

Galatasaray have been in irresistible form since failing to qualify for the Champions League back in August. The Turkish champions have won all but two of their games in all competitions since that defeat to BSC Young Boys, although they have conceded six goals in just three Europa League games so far, suggesting there should be goals tonight.

Tottenham will arrive in Turkey full of confidence after a convincing win in the Premier League at the weekend. Despite going behind at home to Aston Villa, Ange Postecoglou's side came back to win 4-1, with goals from Brennan Johnson, James Maddison and a brace from Dominic Solanke. Can they make it four wins out of four in Europe here?

You won’t want to miss watching the Galatasaray vs Tottenham live stream today as these two sides battle it out in the Europa League. We’ve all the details you need down below including any free streams.

Can I watch Galatasaray vs Tottenham for free? There doesn't appear to be any free live stream to watch Galatasaray vs Tottenham for free, but Ukrainian football fans can tune in on the Megogo streaming service in Ukraine. There's no free trial, but you do get your first 7 days for only 49 UAH (just over $1). However, fans in the U.S. can take advantage of Paramount Plus' 7-day free trial. No sign up is required but you will need to use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services when traveling abroad – outside of Ukraine, for example. Details below.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Tottenham from anywhere

Galatasaray vs Tottenham live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

Watch Galatasaray vs Tottenham in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Galatasaray vs Tottenham live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on CBS. The Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Galatasaray vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus (7-day free trial) combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. With prices starting at $7.99 per month, get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

Where to watch Galatasaray vs Tottenham in the U.K.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) hosts the Galatasaray vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Europa League tournament in the country.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch Galatasaray vs Tottenham online by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Galatasaray vs Tottenham online in Canada

Canadians can watch a Galatasaray vs Tottenham live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($224.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the great white north.

Watch Galatasaray vs Tottenham in Australia

Aussies can watch the Galatasaray vs Tottenham live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

Watch Galatasaray vs Tottenham in New Zealand

DAZN is now the home of Europa League League football for Kiwis. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Galatasaray vs Tottenham in India

In India, you can watch the Galatasaray vs Tottenham live stream on JioTV which is totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users.

If you're away from home right now, you can still stream the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

