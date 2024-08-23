Florida State vs Georgia Tech livestream: How to watch college football Week 1 game online from anywhere

The Florida State vs. Georgia Tech livestream kicks off the 2024 college football season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

► Time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST / 2 a.m. AEST (Aug. 25)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling

This game may be an American NCAA football matchup, but plenty of fans at the game won't be from the U.S. That's because this is the first game of the college football season and the powers that be have decided to hold this marquee kickoff event at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

This isn't the first year this has happened either. Last year, Notre Dame beat Navy 42-3 to kick off the season in Ireland, though that had some logic to it given Notre Dame's "Fighting Irish" moniker. I'm not sure the Florida State Seminoles or the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will have the same local appeal.

On paper, this ACC conference matchup should be an easy one for Florida State. They come into the game ranked No. 10 in the country, having won the ACC last year with a 13-0 regular season record. While the season ended on a down note — they were blown out 63-3 by Georgia in the Orange Bowl after many of their starters opted not to play — they beat multiple ranked opponents and had a top 20 offense and defense. Georgia Tech, by comparison, did manage a winning season but finished just 7-6 with several losses to unranked opponents. Their 97th-ranked defense probably didn't help.

But with both teams traveling around four thousand miles to play each other this week, anything is possible. So make sure you don't miss Florida State vs. Georgia Tech, or any of this season's college football with our 2024 college football live streams guide.

How to watch Florida State vs Georgia Tech from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

How to watch Florida State vs Georgia Tech in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Florida State vs. Georgia Tech live stream is on ESPN, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package is just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels, including ESPN. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ESPN, all the broadcast networks and more.

How to watch Florida State vs Georgia Tech livestreams in the U.K.

Unfortunately, while Florida State vs. Georgia Tech is kicking off just across the sea in Ireland, you cannot watch this game in the U.K. Sky Sports typically offers select games from both the upcoming college football and NFL seasons, but Florida State vs. Georgia Tech isn't currently scheduled to air.

Still, if you want to watch future NCAA football games, you can add Sky Sports to an existing Sky subscription for £22/month.

Sky Glass is another option for watching NCAA and NFL football in the U.K. This service gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky subscription on top of that.

If you're currently an American in the U.K., don't worry. You can use NordVPN to watch Florida State vs. Georgia Tech abroad.

How to watch Florida State vs Georgia Tech livestreams in Australia

In Australia, the Florida State vs. Georgia Tech livestream will be shown on Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports will give you ESPN coverage of both college football and NFL live streams, with a few games on offer each week.

Of course, if you're in Australia, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.

How to watch Florida State vs Georgia Tech livestreams in Canada

If you're in Canada, Florida State vs. Georgia Tech will be on TSN2 and the TSN App. TSN has a monopoly on college football so this is essentially your only option for watching games this season

Among the best streaming services we've tested, the only one that may offer games is Fubo, which has a pretty deep live sports selection and operates in Canada. Unfortunately, at this time we cannot confirm that Fubo will offer any college football live streams in Canada like it does in the U.S.

Of course, if you're in Canada, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.