Bretagne Classic 2024 live stream: How to watch cycling online for free and from anywhere

Set around the town of Plouay in Brittany, the 81st Bretagne Classic, formally known as the Grand-Prix de Plouay and the GP Ouest-France, will see a strong field of riders tackle the relentlessly hilly 260km course.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Bretagne Classic 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

Bretagne Classic 2024 live streams: TV schedule, Dates Bretagne Classic 2024 live streams take place on Sunday, August 25.

► Start time: 7:35 a.m. ET / 4:35 a.m. PT / 12:35 p.m. BST / 9:35 p.m. AEST

• FREE STREAMS — France TV (France)

• U.S. — FloBikes

• U.K. — Discovery+

This late summer classic was first held in 1931 and started out life as the Circuit de Plouay. It later morphed into the Grand-Prix de Plouay then in 1989 became the GP Ouest-France before changing once more into what it goes by today, the Bretagne Classic. Apart from this plethora of name changes the core of the race has stayed true to the area around Plouay, the recognized heartland of French cycling, and its myriad of vicious small hills.

Famous climbs such as the Côte du Lézot, Chapelle Sainte-Anne des Bois and the fearsome Côte de Ty-Marrec with it’s 10% gradients will tear the peloton to pieces ensuring only the strongest survive to fight for the win.

This year the principle players will be the double Olympic MTB champion Tom Pidcock, Belgian sprint star Arnaud de Lie, Classic winner Jasper Stuyven and a duo of riders who have just switched to the Tudor Pro Cycling team for next year, Marc Hirschi and double world champion Julian Alaphilippe.

Ready for the climb? Here's how to watch Bretagne Classic 2024 live streams from anywhere, including free options.

Free Bretagne Classic 2024 live streams

If you live in France, then you can look forward to a free Bretagne Classic live stream in 2024.

That's because the free-to-air FranceTV has the have rights to the action.

But what if you're based in France but aren't at home to catch that free Bretagne Classic coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Bretagne Classic 2024 live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a 2024 Bretagne Classic live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

How to watch a Bretagne Classic live stream in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Bretagne Classic on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

How to watch a Bretagne Classic live stream in the U.K.

Live coverage of Bretagne Classic will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch a Bretagne Classic live stream in Canada

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Bretagne Classic on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

Bretagne Classic 2024 route map

Brussels Cycling Classic 2024 route map (Image credit: Bretagne Classic 2024)

(Image credit: Bretagne Classic 2024)

