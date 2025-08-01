Clasica de San Sebastian 2025 live stream: How to watch cycling free online

The second half of the cycling season is in full swing and up next is the 44th Clasica de San Sebastian in the Basque Country. Coming just one week after the Tour de France it's no surprise that most of the big names have given it a miss however 4th placed rider Oscar Onley is down to ride.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Clasica de San Sebastian 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

Clasica de San Sebastian 2025 live streams: TV schedule, Dates Clasica de San Sebastian 2025 live streams take place on Saturday, August 2.

► Start time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT / 14:00 p.m. BST / 23:00 p.m. AEDT

• FREE STREAMS — RTVE (Spain) VRT (Belgium) RAI (Italy)

• U.S. — FloBikes

• U.K. — Discovery+

The Clasica de San Sebastian or Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa in the local Basque dialect is based around the wonderful city of San Sebastian on the northern coast of Spain and is a true highlight of the cycling calendar.

The 211 kilometre, relentlessly hilly race features six key climbs starting with the Andazarrate after just 27km then going on to face the famous ascents of the Urraki, the Alkiza, the Jaizkibel and then the Erlaitz. After the first passage through the finish line the route then loops out of town for one final climb, the vicious 20% slopes of the Murgil Tontorra which come just 8 kilometres before the second and final crossing of the finish line.

With neither Marc Hirschi or Remco Evenepoel, winners of the past two editions present, the role of favourite has passed to the young Mexican sensation Isaac Del Toro. He will have to fend off his own UAE team mate Juan Ayuso though if he wants to win. Also looking to add more glory to an already excellent season is Scotland's Oscar Onley, fresh after finishing 4th in the Tour de France. Other names on the start sheet to keep an eye on are Tobias Johannessen, Giulio Ciccone, David Gaudu and the veteran Mikel Landa.

You won't want to miss any of the drama throughout the race, so here’s how to watch Clasica de San Sebastian live streams online, from anywhere.

Free Clasica de San Sebastian 2025 live streams

If you live in Italy, Spain or Belgium, then you can look forward to a free Clasica de San Sebastian live stream in 2025.

That's because the free-to-air RAI Play in Italy, RTVE in Spain, and VRT in Belgium all have rights to the action.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free Clasica de San Sebastian coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Clasica de San Sebastian 2025 live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a 2025 Clasica de San Sebastian live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Spanish service, you'd select Spain from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTVE or another streaming service and watch the action.

How to watch Clasica de San Sebastian live streams in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2025 Clasica de San Sebastian on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

How to watch Clasica de San Sebastian live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K. the place to catch the Clasica de San Sebastian is on TNT Sports.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch Clasica de San Sebastian live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2025 Clasica de San Sebastian on FloBikes.

A subscription will set you back CA$200 for the year or CA$39.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

Clasica de San Sebastian 2025 route profile

Clasica de San Sebastian 2025 route profile (Image credit: Clasica de San Sebastian 2025)

