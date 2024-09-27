Brentford vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Brentford vs West Ham live stream features two London teams both looking to bounce back from defeats last time out — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Brentford vs West Ham live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Brentford vs West Ham live stream takes place Saturday (Sept. 28).

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The London Stadium was an optimistic place over the summer, but a series of bad results has dampened the mood somewhat. West Ham were well beaten 3-0 by Chelsea last weekend, leaving them with just one win to their name so far this season.

Julen Lopetegui is not yet under pressure, but David Moyes' replacement has yet to put his own stamp on the team. West Ham will need to be tougher to play against when they face Brentford, who are well versed in making life difficult for struggling opponents.

The Bees will be happy to cede possession at times, before breaking forward quickly and getting crosses into the box. West Ham must stiffen up their midfield after Chelsea continually burst through it with ease in gameweek five.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Brentford vs West Ham from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Brentford vs West Ham live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to any of the services listed below that's showing Brentford vs West Ham and watch the game.

How to watch Brentford vs West Ham in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Brentford vs West Ham live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for the first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Brentford vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month ($20 for your first month). The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in select regions. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Can I watch Brentford vs West Ham in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Brentford vs West Ham live stream in the U.K. as this is a 3 p.m. Saturday kick-off and they're still blacked out from coverage.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

This season, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 (including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off). Amazon Prime Video has 20 games.

How to watch Brentford vs West Ham in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Brentford vs West Ham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 57 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It currently costs $29.99/month, but you can save money by purchasing a quarterly or annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $42.99/month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as an additional 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Brentford vs West Ham in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Brentford vs West Ham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Brentford vs West Ham in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Brentford vs West Ham live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year and kick-off is at 2 a.m. NZST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport 7.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide