Atalanta vs Fiorentina live stream: How to watch Coppa Italia semi-final second leg online

The Atalanta vs Fiorentina live stream in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg could scarcely be any more closely poised. The Viola travel to Bergamo and face La Dea holding a narrow 1-0 lead, but the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia will be absolutely bouncing as the home side seeks a first major trophy in 61 years — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for FREE!

Atalanta vs Fiorentina live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Atalanta vs Fiorentina live stream takes place Wednesday April 24.

► Time 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Apr. 4)

• FREE — Watch on Mediaset Infinity (Italy)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Viaplay

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Atalanta may have lost the first leg at the Stadio Artemio Franchi , but La Dea will still fancy their chances of overthrowing a one-goal advantage on home turf. Only Inter and AC Milan have scored more domestic goals this term, while Gian Piero Gasperini's side's cup form has been solid all season long.

Fiorentina started this tie as underdogs but Vincenzo Italiano's side love a cup tie. The Viola have knocked out Parma and Bologna – both on penalties – en route to the Coppa Italia last four. Rolando Mandragora proved the match winner two weeks ago and much will rely on the clever defensive midfielder, plus center-back linchpins Nikola Milenkovic and impressive youth team graduate Luca Ranieri if the six-time winners are to reach back-to-back finals.

Tune in to find out as we explain all the ways to watch Atalanta vs Fiorentina live streams wherever you are.

Watch Atalanta vs Fiorentina for free

An Atalanta vs Fiorentina live stream will be shown for FREE on Italy's Canale 5 and its Mediaset Infinity streaming service. That's great if you live in Italy, or happen to be there right now, but not ideal if you are normally based in Italy but are overseas at the moment.

Fortunately, there is a solution that will help you watch the match on Canale 5 from wherever you are — and that's to use a VPN. Full details on how to do that just below...

Watch Atalanta vs Fiorentina from anywhere

The Atalanta vs Fiorentina live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The solution is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is NordVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can check it out without having to sign up long-term.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Italian service, you'd select Italy from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Mediaset Infinity (Canale 5) or another service and watch the game.

Watch Atalanta vs Fiorentina in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Atalanta vs Fiorentina live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 for the Paramount Plus + Showtime ad-free option.

If you already use Paramount Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch a Atalanta vs Fiorentin live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. For $11.99 per month, get ad-free access to the Paramount Plus and Showtime library content as well as offline downloads and access to your live, local CBS station. The basic version is $5.99 for the streamer’s library of 45,000 episodes and movies.

Watch Atalanta vs Fiorentina in the U.K.

In the U.K., the Coppa Italia, including the Atalanta vs Fiorentina live stream, is being shown on Viaplay.

You'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, with the plan costing £14.99 per month. However, there is currently a deal in place for annual membership that saves you 33%, is equivalent to a monthly fee of £9.99.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow a Atalanta vs Fiorentina live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Atalanta vs Fiorentina in Canada

Canadians can watch the Atalanta vs Fiorentina live stream on Fubo, the home of the Coppa Italia in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all the Italian cup action as well as games in the Premier League, Ligue 1 and Serie A, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.