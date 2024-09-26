How to watch '9-1-1' season 8 online from anywhere

"It's a bee-nado." These are the immortal words of Buck in the "9-1-1" season 8 premiere, after a truck carrying 22 million bees crashes on the streets of L.A.. A swarm this size could kill 44,000 people – someone better call 9-1-1.

"9-1-1" season 8 airs on ABC in the U.S. and Global TV in Canada on Thursdays — viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'9-1-1' season 8 date, time, TV channel, live streams "9-1-1" season 8 premieres on Thursday, September 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

• U.S. — ABC (via Sling TV or Fubo) or next day on Hulu

• CA — Global TV (StackTV free trial)

We asked for new storylines and, of all the things Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear can be accused of, failing to deliver on that premise sure isn't one of them. And we haven't even got to the best part about the bee-nado storyline: it will be a three-episode event, titled "Buzzkill", "When the Boeing Gets Tough..." and "Final Approach".

The next-best thing? Eddie Diaz has a tiny little mustache now, a whole different kind of honey trap.

The real sting in the tail is that Gerrard is captain of the 118 again, succeeding Bobby, who walked away at the end of season 7. The team will be begging for the return of the bees in no time.

Read our guide below for how to watch "9-1-1" season 8 online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch '9-1-1' season 8 in the U.S.

"9-1-1" 2024 premieres on Thursday, September 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. So if you can pull down ABC with one of the best TV antennas or through your cable plan, then you're all set.

Alternatively, ABC is among the channel line-ups of a good few of our picks for the best streaming services. That includes Sling TV, which offers ABC in selected locations. Other options include Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TV is among the best value cable replacements, costing from just $40/month and half price for your first month. Just be aware that ABC is only available on Sling Blue in select markets.

Episodes are also available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Watch '9-1-1' season 8 from anywhere

Just because ABC and Hulu aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss out on "9-1-1" season 8 altogether if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

How to watch '9-1-1' season 8 in Canada

In Canada, you can "9-1-1" 2024 – that's season 8 – on Global TV at 8 p.m. ET/PT every Thursday, starting September 26.

The network also has an online streaming platform, which lets you watch some shows the day after they air, with no need to log in for the first seven days.

You can also stream "9-1-1" via the STACKTV add-on with Prime Video, which grants access to programming from Global Television, the Disney Channel, National Geographic, Showcase, W Network, and Adult Swim.

A Prime membership costs CA$9.99 each month, and a Stack TV subscription costs CA$12.99 on top, but both offer free trials to new users.

Can I watch '9-1-1' season 8 in the U.K?

Disney Plus is home to all things "9-1-1" in the U.K., though at the time of writing there's no word on season 8.

From September 12 – 28, 2024, new and returning customers can subscribe to Disney+ Standard with Ads for £1.99/month for three months – an £18 saving compared to the regular monthly price for three months.

Can I watch '9-1-1' season 8 in Australia?

We're yet to find out when "9-1-1" season 8 will air in Australia, but on the plus side, when it does arrive it will likely be available to watch free of charge courtesy of 7Plus.

It will likely become available to stream on Disney Plus too, which starts at AU$13.99 per month.

'9-1-1' season 8 cast

Angela Bassett as Athena Grant

Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley

Peter Krause as Bobby Nash

Aisha Hinds as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson

Kenneth Choi as Howie "Chimney" Han

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley

Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz

Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz