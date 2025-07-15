How to watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' season 11 online from anywhere for free

The naughty programme controllers at the BBC had everybody guessing about when (or even if) "The Great British Sewing Bee" was going to return but now they've put us out of our misery.

Here's how to watch it from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'The Great British Sewing Bee' s11 - dates, time, channel "The Great British Sewing Bee" season 11 premieres on Tuesday, July 15 at 9 p.m. BST. on BBC One. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

• FREE — BBC One / BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

You know the drill by now. 12 amateur sewers will be put to the test over 10 weeks to display their skills with a range of challenges both thematic (this year those will include art and movies and even Korea) and technical (patterns, made-to-measure).

The range of responses will require different approaches but always draw on one key asset - inspiration. Grab your needle and thread stitchers and don't forget your thimble. We're off...

Read on and we'll reveal how to watch "The Great British Sewing Bee" season 11 online and from anywhere.

Watch "The Great British Sewing Bee" for free

"The Great British Sewing Bee" season 11 premieres on Tuesday, July 15 at 9 p.m. BST. on BBC One. Episodes will also be available on BBC iPlayer. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' s11 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Great British Sewing Bee" season 11 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch "The Great British Sewing Bee" season 11.

Watch around the world

Can I watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' season 11 in the U.S.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are currently no plans to air "The Great British Sewing Bee" season 11 in the U.S. right now.

If you are a Brit in the States on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and heading to BBC iPlayer.

How to watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' season 11 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K. then "The Great British Sewing Bee" season 11 airs on BBC One on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT) starting on Tuesday, July 15. Episodes will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' season 11 in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As with the U.S. there are currently no plans to air "The Great British Sewing Bee" season 11 in Canada but if you are a Brit in the Great White North on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' season 11 in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Great British Sewing Bee" streams on Binge in Australia, so we'd expect season 11 to show up at some point in the very near future but there is no release date as yet. Right now, you can catch up with seasons 1-10 on Binge.

If you are a Brit down under on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' season 11 in New Zealand?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Great British Sewing Bee" season 11 typically airs on TVNZ in New Zealand. Season 10 is currently streaming on TVNZ+. There's no word when season 11 might land but it will be soon.

If you are a Brit currently there on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN to unblock BBC iPlayer.

'The Great British Sewing Bee' season 11 need to know

"The Great British Sewing Bee" season 11 contestants [from left]: Jess, Kit, Gaynor, Glendora, Yasmin, Dan, Novello, Stuart, Caz, Órla, Peter, and Saffie. (Image credit: bbc)

'The Great British Sewing Bee' season 11 - the contestants

From left to right

Jess from London

Kit from Manchester

Gaynor from Port Talbot

Glendora from Luton

Yasmin from Gateshead

Dan from Durham

Novello from London

Stuart from Herefordshire

Caz from Staffordshire

Orla from Inverness

Peter from Devon

Saffie from London

Season 11 Episode 01 - Tuesday, July 15 at 9 p.m.

S11 E02 - Tuesday, July 22 at 9 p.m.

S11 E03 - Tuesday, July 29 at 9 p.m.

S11 E04 - Tuesday, August 5 at 9 p.m.

S11 E05 - Tuesday, August 12 at 9 p.m.

S11 E06 - Tuesday, August 19 at 9 p.m.

S11 E07 - Tuesday, August 26 at 9 p.m.

S11 E08 - Tuesday, September 2 at 9 p.m.

S11 E09 - Tuesday, September 9 at 9 p.m.

S11 E10 - Tuesday, September 16 at 9 p.m.

What do we know about judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant? Esme Young: The 75 year old Joined "The Great British Sewing Bee" as a judge in 2016. A designer who’s made costumes for films from "Captain Corelli’s Mandolin" to "Trainspotting", Esme is also a tutor at Central Saint Martins art school. With three friends passionate about fashion, she opened the iconic store Swanky Modes in Camden, London, in the 1970s and dressed stars such as Grace Jones, Siouxsie Sioux and Cher. Their most famous creation, the Amorphous dress, is in The V&A Museum. She has also appeared on: "Richard Osman’s House of Games", "Would I Lie to You?" and "The Wheel". Patrick Grant: A designer and creative director of bespoke tailors Norton & Sons of Savile Row and its subsidiary E Tautz, the 52 year old won Menswear Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2010. In 2015 he bought ailing Blackburn clothing manufacturer Cookson & Clegg, saving the factory from closure, and launched social enterprise Community Clothing to champion UK-made quality, affordable and sustainable fashion. Earlier this year, he presented the documentary Coronation Tailors: "Fit for a King." He has judged "The Great British Sewing Bee" since its start in 2013.

